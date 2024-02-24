Find out what the Princess of Wales was seen asking a European queen during a royal ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Over the years, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) has attended plenty of royal ceremonies. And several of the affairs have been with royals from all over Europe. Now, a video of an exchange Prince William’s wife had with Queen Letizia of Spain during The Order of the Garter a few years ago is making the rounds on social media.

Which monarchs attended the 2019 Order of the Garter ceremony?

The event is the oldest British Order of Chivalry founded by Edward III in 1348. The Garter ceremonial dates from 1948 when the formal installation was revived by King George VI for the first time since 1805.

Each year in June, the Garter Day procession and ceremonies are held at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. They are attended by senior members of the royal family including William, who was installed as the order’s 1000th knight in 2008, and the Princess of Wales.

In 2019, the Order of the Garter ceremony’s prestigious guests included Knights of the Garter King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and King Felipe VI of Spain.

King Felipe was honored and invested as supernumerary, or Stranger, Knights of the Garter by Queen Elizabeth II. He was joined by his wife Queen Letizia.

A special procession through Windsor took place in which Queen Elizabeth and the knights all wore grand velvet robes and plumed hats. They were accompanied by a marching band and Officers of the Order, all in ceremonial dress.

The Spanish monarch is actually related to the British royal family. King Felipe VI has ties to the late Queen Elizabeth as his parents are both great-great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria of England, just as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were. That makes King Felipe and Queen Elizabeth third cousins once removed. In fact, Felipe used to call the late monarch “Auntie Lilibet.”

What cameras captured Kate asking Queen Letizia

Some footage shot from that day shows the moment Letizia and Kate got into a horse-drawn carriage together. The 18-second clip was uploaded to TikTok on Feb. 15, 2024. After the women sit down in the carriage, the princess asks the Spanish queen, “Are you OK?” Letizia appears to politely respond that she is before the video cuts to the ladies smiling and conversing later that day.

So far the video has racked up more than 150,000 views, over 3,200 likes, and garnered dozens of comments about Kate checking on the queen.

“Catherine is so natural with people,” one person posted.

Another agreed writing: “Love the way the PoW says to [Queen] Letizia, Are you alright? Nice young woman. Very natural.”

And a third gushed: “[Kate] was ALWAYS meant to be a royal.”