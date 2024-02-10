As everyone knows the weather can be unpredictable. And as every woman knows a gust of wind can blow through at any time including when you happen to be wearing a skirt, which could make for an embarassing Marilyn Monroe-esque moment.

Well that has happened to the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) on a few occasions in the past. And it’s the reason why she reportedly wears a lot of clothes now that actually increase static so it’s much harder for her dresses to fly up. But one instance before she adopted that fashion hack took place during a royal wedding where there were plenty of cameras on her. Thankfully she had Prince Edward’s wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly the Countess of Wessex) by her side to help out at that moment.

The event that had all the royals caught in the wind

Members of the royal family attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel | Mark Large – WPA Pool/Getty Images

St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle is where members of the royal family gathered for not one but two weddings in 2018. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot that May, followed by Princess Eugenie who wed Jack Brooksbank in October of that year.

The day of Eugenie’s wedding was quite windy as seen in several photos of the royals who attended the affair. The men’s tailcoats kept blowing behind them in the wind, Queen Elizabeth had to hold tight onto her hat so she didn’t lose it, and there was no need for anyone to even try fixing their hair as it blew around.

That day Prince William’s wife wore a plum-colored A-line dress with three-quarter length sleeves and pleating around the neckline and skirt. Following the ceremony, as the family assembled outside the Chapel one strong gust of wind came through and Kate’s skirt began to blow up.

Video shows Sophie helping Kate during the windy situation

Kate Middleton smiles at Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh following Princess Eugenie’s wedding | Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Image

At that same time, cameras clicked away and many saw Kate quickly push her skirt down just in the nick of time. What many did not see is how Sophie came to her rescue immediatly after and offered some assistance in case that happened again.

A video recently uploaded to TikTok shows the duchess reacting by putting her hand on the princess’s dress. She then moves closer to Kate to prevent the wind from blowing it up another time. The 12-second video then cuts to a couple different clips of the women laughing and smiling together as Shakira’s song “Whenever, Wherever” plays over the footage.

Kate and Sophie have become pretty close over the last couple of years. Royal correspondent Jennie Bond said the Princess of Wales has come to rely on and can confide in the Duchess of Edinburgh. The commentator insisted that despite their age difference the ladies’ bond isn’t “strange,” telling OK!: “Sometimes it seems strange to realize that these are two different generations of royals as they seem much closer. But, especially after all that has happened — not only with the queen’s death but with Harry and Meghan leaving and Andrew getting ‘sacked’ — [they] have formed a tight bond.”