4 Unorthodox Habits Shailene Woodley Swears By

Shailene Woodley may be a Hollywood star, but her lifestyle is pretty unusual even when compared to other celebrities. Throughout the course of her career, the Big Little Lies actor has made headlines for her “crunchy granola” lifestyle. But being labeled a hippy has hardly stopped Woodley from leading a life that feels aligned for her. She’s seemingly unafraid to speak openly about habits that have become part of her lifestyle, even if they seem unusual to others. But just what are some of the most unorthodox habits that Woodley has integrated into her life?

Shailene Woodley has been eating clay for years

One of Woodley’s most well-known and talked about habits is her penchant for eating clay. Woodley first learned about eating clay from a taxi driver and then proceeded to do her own research about it. The Endings, Beginnings star has admitted to consuming it raw and brushing her teeth with it. She believes that by eating it consistently, she will be able to remove negative toxins from her body. However, the actor admits that there’s an initial adjustment period when one adopts the habit. After eating clay for the first time, Woodley admitted that she smelled like metal for a while.

The actor uses fruits and veggies in place of traditional makeup

Clean beauty has been all the rage for years. However, Woodley was on board with natural makeup way before it became a trend. Woodley had made a habit of using makeup and skincare brands that were all natural for her red-carpet looks and for her on-camera work. In fact, she began making her own makeup by using fruits and veggies. While roasting beets before a work event, the Divergent alum couldn’t help but notice how beautiful and vibrant the color of the veggies were. Trusting her instincts, she rubbed a bit on her lips and realized that it was the perfect color. Now, Woodley often makes a habit of using beets and berries in lieu of traditional makeup.

Woodley loves giving her nether regions some vitamin D

While Woodley has her fair share of unusual habits, her most bizarre is likely her penchant for sunning her lady bits. After reading an herbalist’s article about yeast infections, Woodley started giving her vagina some sunshine. According to the actor, the practice provides her with energy. She also claims that it’s good for staving off any genital issues that may arise. While speaking to Into the Gloss, Woodley listed the practice as a natural form of healing. “Another thing I like to do is give my vagina a little vitamin D,” she explained.

The environmentalist often forages her own food

Despite having access to Craft Services, Woodley often brings all of her own meals with her to set. She’s very mindful of what she puts into her body and often makes (and even forages)a lot of her own food. Woodley has been known to collect her own drinking water from a natural spring. It’s not uncommon for her to make her own cheese, either. An avid environmentalist with a deep interest in herbalism, Woodley often knows what fruits, herbs, and plants are safe to consume. She swears by her homemade pine needle tea to help boost Vitamin C and to fight illness if ever she’s feeling sick.

Woodley’s habits may seem unusual, but they’ve worked well for her. The actor leads a pretty busy lifestyle, so it’s important that she’s found rituals and routines that make her feel grounded. Still, if you’re interested in adopting some of her more polarizing habits, we’d reckon you should check in with your doctor first.