’65’ Star Adam Driver Never Wore the Expensive Shoes He Bought With His First Acting Paycheck

Star of the new film 65 Adam Driver is a major celebrity who is well known for his work in blockbusters as well as independent movies. Following his big breakout role as Adam Sackler in the HBO series Girls, he landed the leading role of Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel series. Over the past few years, Driver has consistently chosen interesting roles, working with maverick directors and often playing real-life figures. While Driver is a certified movie star now, he actually began his career in television. And in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, he discussed how he spent his first acting paycheck.

Adam Driver’s acting career began with small TV roles

Adam Driver attends the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. | Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering

Born in California, Driver and his family moved to working-class Indiana when he was a young child. Growing up, he was unsure as to what he wanted to do for a career, but shortly after he graduated from high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps. Following two years of service, Driver was injured and released from his military service. He then applied to the prestigious Juilliard acting school.

He was accepted and embarked on his study of acting. Following his graduation from Juilliard, Driver started acting in a variety of stage productions and TV roles. He appeared in several television shows and short films, including the crime drama Law & Order. It was his small role in this series that helped Driver to feel like a real actor — and provided him with his first real acting paycheck.

What did Adam Driver say about buying expensive shoes with his first acting paycheck?

In a 2023 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Driver opened up about his career beginnings on Law & Order. Driver said that after he paid his rent and bills, he splurged for a gift for himself, using the paycheck he received from the series. The actor said that he opted for a pair of sneakers, telling Fallon “I couldn’t tell you what they were even now. They’re not the Jordan 1s, they’re not the Jordan 4s and they’re not the Jordan 5s.”

“I don’t know why — well, I do know why. ‘Cause I wanted a pair of Jordans and could never have ’em,” he said. Driver went on to explain how, after he bought the sneakers, he ended up never wearing the expensive shoes. “I just wanted them,” he said. “I have them. They have dust on them.” Fallon joked that Driver should bring the shoes with him on his next visit, to which Driver acquiesced. “I won’t touch the dust,” he said.

Adam Driver stars in the science-fiction adventure ’65’

Adam Driver was visiting Fallon’s talk show to promote his latest movie, 65. The science fiction thriller, directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, tells the story of a pilot named Mills who crashes on an unknown planet, which turns out to be Earth during the time of the dinosaurs. According to IMDb, Mills finds the only survivor from his flight, a young girl named Koa, and vows to protect her from the many dangers that exist on the planet.

65 was released on March 10 and currently holds a 34% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, and a 65% audience score. While many critics noted that Driver’s performance is solid, the film seems bogged down at times by a slow script, with one review reading “Adam Driver’s intensely focused, utterly unironic performance is the only saving grace of this movie of few ideas and little suspense, mystery, or excitement.” Fans who want to see the film for themselves can check out 65 in theaters now.