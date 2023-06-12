Where do Carlos and VaLentine stand after '90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ Season 3? Here's what we know about the couple.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3 fans have been keeping an eye on Carlos and VaLentine for several seasons. The couple met over social media and quickly fell for each other, but their differences in relationship styles caused conflict. Additionally, Carlos and VaLentine’s relationship hit a rough spot when Carlos revealed he had feelings for his close friend, Michelle. So, is the couple still together?

Are Carlos and VaLentine still together after ’90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’?

Carlos and VaLentine’s ups and downs are well-documented in 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3. Carlos is from the city of Barranquilla, Colombia, and he met VaLentine, a Los Angeles native, online. After speaking over the internet for a year and a half, the couple decided to meet in real life. Sparks flew between the men — but major differences threatened their relationship.

Carlos and VaLentine got engaged during season 2 of the series and remained engaged heading into season 3. So, are they still together after 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3? It doesn’t look like they are.

Michelle, a friend of Carlos, was the initial sticking point for the couple. Carlos admitted to VaLentine that he had feelings for Michelle during his engagement, but the feelings never went anywhere, as Carlos and Michelle never got physical. Nevertheless, this made VaLentine uncomfortable. VaLentine was even more uncomfortable when Carlos revealed he invited Michelle to their wedding.

Ultimately, Carlos and VaLentine called their wedding off. While the couple remained engaged in August 2022, they had an on-screen breakup in season 3. Carlos then confirmed the split via Instagram. It doesn’t look like the couple has reconciled.

“It’s official! The breakup and I’m glad I can finally express myself regarding this,” Carlos wrote on social media, according to In Touch Weekly.

Carlos’ recent Instagram post in June 2023 also shows him alone relaxing by the sea. “Are we still down for a tbt?” he captioned the post. “My fav place is definitely the sea. Such a place to recover my peace and energy, far away from negativity and toxicity.”

On May 29, he posted a reference to his breakup. “You won’t break my soul,” he captioned a post that included 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise tags. The video shows him carting his luggage away from the camera.

Are Carlos and Michelle still friends?

Michelle was the driving factor in Carlos and VaLentine’s breakup in 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3. Carlos explained to the cameras that while all of his serious relationships have been with men, he remains attracted to women.

“When I met Michelle, I felt attracted to her,” Carlos said in the show. “And I actually started feeling some romantic feelings for her. But Michelle didn’t feel the same way about me. So, we just became really good friends. And I continued dating VaLentine.”

Unfortunately, Carlos shared with a friend that VaLentine believes Michelle has “influence” over him. While VaLentine identifies as polyamorous, he still felt uncomfortable with Carlos’ close past affection for Michelle.

“He didn’t have sex with her, but he told me she would lay on his chest and they would have intimate talks and all these things,” VaLentine told the cameras. “I know he would lose his mind if I told him I was doing that.”

Carlos and VaLentine are no longer together after 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3, but where do Carlos and Michelle stand? It seems like the friends remained friends despite the breakup. During an Instagram Q&A, Carlos told fans that he still hangs out with Michelle. He also attached a video of the two of them going out together.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

