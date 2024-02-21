Brandan and Mary from '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' came under fire from followers who suspected the couple was lying about her colon cancer diagnosis.

Genuine health crisis or sneaky scam? Some 90 Day Fiancé fans are crying foul after Brandan and Mary DeNuccio pleaded for financial support after announcing she had colon cancer.

Over the weekend, Brandan took to social media to share that Mary had cancer. He asked followers to donate money to “save her life.” But after some people questioned the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple’s story, Brandan and Mary halted their fundraising efforts and eventually admitted that she hadn’t been formally diagnosed with cancer.

Mary from ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ says she’s been diagnosed with cancer

On Feb. 17, Brandan, 24, shared a sobering update on his Instagram Story. Mary, 24, had been diagnosed with colon cancer and needed surgery. The couple was asking for financial help to pay for the procedure.

“Any amount will help Mary a lot and save her life,” Brandan wrote.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star shared a link to a page on the Go Get Funding site. In her plea for help, Mary said she’d been diagnosed on Feb. 17 and was frightened of having surgery.

​​“I don’t have financial support. I’m the only one working in the family and supporting my family,” she wrote, according to Us Weekly. “I hope you will help me any amount will help me a lot. Please don’t judge me I don’t want to die. I want to spend my whole life with my daughter.”

Brandan and Mary made their 90 Day debut in season 5 of The Other Way, which aired in 2023. It followed the couple as he moved to the Philippines from the U.S. She got pregnant soon after, and they welcomed their daughter Midnight in August 2023.

Mary and Brandan backtrack on cancer claims, delete fundraiser

While Mary and Brandan got support from fans after opening up about her health problems, the pleas for money raised a red flag with some followers, who questioned whether her colon cancer diagnosis was real. Soon after, the couple’s fundraising page was removed from Go Get Funding.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, the 90 Day couple admitted that Mary had not actually been diagnosed with cancer.

“Just to be clear: we don’t know if Mary have colon cancer yet,” read the update, which was captured by a Reddit user. “Yes, she posted on her IG that she have colon cancer because she watch TikTok videos of what is the symptoms of colon cancer and she have all of it.”

The couple added that Mary had visited a health center and talked with a nurse, who told her that her symptoms might be signs of colon cancer, appendicitis, or a UTI. She was planning to undergo further testing to get a proper diagnosis.

“Mary’s still in pain,” they wrote in the update. “Please stop spreading fake news.”

In an Instagram Story posted on Feb. 20, Mary thanked Brandan for “being with me through the days where I can’t handle all the stress anymore.”

“People don’t know what we’ve been through [these] days but we are strong and won’t let them bring us down,” she added. “I love you and I wanna be healthy for you.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.