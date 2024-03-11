Nikki's fear that her boyfriend Justin (aka Igor) is not sexually attracted to her because she is trans has been a major issue in their relationhip.

It looks like it’s over for 90 Day Fiancé’s Justin and Nikki. The couple sat down to share an update on their rocky relationship during part 2 of the season 10 tell-all, which aired March 10 on TLC. It quickly became apparent that the pair’s issues may be beyond solving.

Justin, 36, said he was frustrated by his volatile fiancée and wanted a more stable relationship. Nikki, 47, accused her husband-to-be of not being attracted to her because she’s a trans woman. Ultimately, Justin (aka Igor) confessed that he was no longer interested in pursuing a K-1 visa and moving to the United States.

Justin dumped Nikki via text

In the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 finale, Justin brutally dumped Nikki via text message, leaving her devastated.

During the tell-all, Justin explained why he didn’t break up with his girlfriend face-to-face.

“Nikki always talks over me,” he said, adding that she needs to learn how to listen. Justin, who is a native Russian speaker, said he felt more comfortable expressing himself via text rather than in a one-on-one conversation in English.

“We broke up like 10 times a day … I wanted stability,” he also said when explaining why he decided it was time to end their on-again, off-again relationship, which began nearly two decades ago.

The ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star said Nikki needs to ‘behave more like a lady’

Despite the harsh breakup text, it wasn’t over for Nikki and Justin. When she later traveled to Moldova to celebrate his birthday, the two reconciled – or so Nikki thought. But Justin still had serious doubts about the relationship. He wanted space and time to “rebuild myself,” he said during his virtual appearance at the tell-all.

“I don’t think we’re in a relationship at the moment,” he added. “But the door is open.”

According to Justin, Nikki would need to make some big changes if they were ever to be together.

“If she learned to behave more like a lady, everything would probably be good between us,” he said.

The question of whether Justin is sexually attracted to Nikki has been a major issue for the couple. When they first started dating, she didn’t tell him she was trans until two years into the relationship. The revelation left Justin “traumatized,” Nikki confessed earlier this season, and eventually led to their first breakup.

Fellow ‘90 Day Fiancé’ cast members defend Nikki

Justin’s comments about his relationship didn’t sit well with some other 90 Day Fiancé cast members, who were firmly Team Nikki. When he said Nikki had “manly vibes,” Ashley jumped in to defend her, pointing out that using such words was a huge insult to Nikki as a trans woman.

Later, Clayton said that he felt Justin was simply not attracted to trans women. Nikki seemed to confirm that.

“Last night, he said, ‘I’m not gay or trans-attracted. I can’t live with this in my head for the rest of my life,’” she shared.

“I’m straight,” Justin replied. “You are my exception.” However, he later confessed that he was no longer interested in coming to the U.S. to marry Nikki.

A heartbroken Nikki seemed ready to close the door on her relationship with Justin.

“I can’t force him to love me,” she said. “I can’t force him to be into me.”

I can't force him to love me," she said. "I can't force him to be into me."