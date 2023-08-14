Want to keep up with the '90 Day: The Last Resort' cast outside of the show? Here's where to follow them on Instagram.

Some of the most notorious 90 Day Fiancé cast members are returning to TV. The new series 90 Day: The Last Resort follows five couples from past seasons of the original show (or one of its many spinoffs) as they participate in a one-of-a-kind couples retreat. It premieres August 14 on TLC.

Want to follow the 90 Day: The Last Resort cast outside of the show? Here’s where to find them on Instagram.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 6. The couple met when Kalani was vacationing in Samoa, where Asuelu lived. Once Kalani got pregnant, they began the process of getting Asuelu approved for a K-1 fiancé visa so he could move to the U.S.

Since their initial 90 Day appearance, TLC has followed the ups and downs of Kalani and Asuelu’s journey as he moved to her home state of Utah and she became pregnant with their second child. In 2022, they appeared to break up for good, but it seems like they’ve decided to give their relationship one last shot.

90 Day fans can follow Kalani at @kalanifaagata and Asuelu at @asuelupulaa on Instagram.

Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown

Molly Hopkins appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 5, where she married Luis Mendez, who was from the Dominican Republic. While that marriage ended in divorce, she didn’t give up on love. She returned to TLC in 90 Day: The Single Life Season 1, where she connected with former NYPD officer Kelly Brown. He moved to Georgia so they could be together, but not long after, the cracks emerged in their relationship

In early 2023, a representative for Molly confirmed to In Touch that she and Kelly had split up, in part because of his “odd aggressive behavior.” One trigger for the split? An alleged altercation between Kelly and Molly’s daughter Olivia. In early July 2023, a warrant was issued for Kelly’s arrest. Given that, we have our doubts about this pair working out their issues on The Last Resort.

90 Day fans can follow Molly at @mollyhopkins and Kelly at @kellykb2022 on Instagram.

‘Big’ Ed Brown and Liz Woods

Will ‘Big’ Ed Brown and Liz Woods ever be able to make it work? The San Diego couple’s up-and-down relationship has been chronicled on multiple seasons of 90 Day, and they’ve broken up and gotten back together nearly a dozen times. They’ll be forced to address their issues on 90 Day: The Last Resort, which could lead to a last reconciliation – or cause them to split up for good. A peek at their social media suggests it’s the former.

90 Day fans can follow ‘Big’ Ed at @thisisbiged and Liz at @e_92_marie on Instagram.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya

Globetrotter Jovi Dufren fell in love with Yara Zaya on a trip to Europe. She gave up her life in Ukraine to be with him in New Orleans. But soon after, she learned she was pregnant. Despite the challenges of being young parents, this couple has stuck together. But that doesn’t mean they haven’t faced challenges. Chief among them was Yara’s desire to move back to Europe so she could be closer to her family. Hopefully, their time on The Last Resort will help them work through their issues and move forward as a family.

90 Day fans can follow Jovi at @jovid11 and Yara at @yarazaya on Instagram.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi

Angela Deem of ’90 Day Fiance’ (left) | Snorlax/MEGA/GC Images

Many couples have appeared on 90 Day Fiancé over the years, but few are as controversial as Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi. Angela’s messy relationship with her Nigerian partner Michael has been marked by toxic fights, arguments over her inability to have children, his alleged infidelity, and her occasionally aggressive behavior, both toward him and other cast members. Some fans have even labeled her abusive and are disappointed that the couple has been invited to return to TLC for The Last Resort.

90 Day fans can follow Angela at @deemangela on Instagram. Michael does not appear to have a public social media presence.

​​90 Day: The Last Resort premieres Monday, August 14 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes will also stream on Max.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.