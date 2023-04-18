Here’s How a Dog Inspired Cousin Greg’s Mannerisms on ‘Succession’

Succession has been a fan favorite since it premiered on HBO in 2018. The show follows the Roy family, a wealthy media dynasty, as they battle for control of their empire. One character that has stood out among the cast is Cousin Greg, played by Nicholas Braun.

Cousin Greg has become a fan favorite due to his awkward yet endearing personality. Braun recently revealed that he drew inspiration from an unlikely source for his character’s mannerisms – a dog.

Nicholas Braun plays Cousin Greg on ‘Succession’

Cousin Greg, whose real name is Gregory Hirsch, is a newcomer to the Roy family and quickly becomes a key player in the show’s intricate power dynamics. Greg is a social misfit in the Roy family’s world of billionaires and corporate sharks, but he eventually becomes as morally bankrupt as his relatives.

Initially employed as a low-level assistant, Greg’s relationship with the family becomes more complicated as he begins to uncover secrets and maneuver his way up the corporate ladder.

Braun, the actor behind Cousin Greg, has been praised for his portrayal of the character. Despite being a relative unknown before the Succession’s premiere, the actor has become a breakout star thanks to his excellent ability to convey Greg’s awkwardness and insecurity.

Nicholas Braun says he modeled some of Cousin Greg’s mannerisms after a dog

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently, Braun revealed that he based Greg, in part, on a friend’s dog, which he had been looking after when he auditioned for the role. According to Braun, the dog’s habit of following him around was the perfect inspiration for Greg’s awkwardness.

“This dog would follow me around,” the actor said. “And he was looking at me, and he’s like, ‘It’s okay that I’m here with you.’ He wanted to be next to me, but he was sort of asking for permission to be with me, and I thought, ‘That’s pretty Greggy.'”

The connection between Cousin Greg and a dog might initially seem strange, but it’s easy to see how Braun’s approach has paid off. Greg’s bumbling, uncertain behavior is endearing to viewers, and it’s hard not to root for him despite his many missteps.

Braun also channels his own awkwardness into the character. In a previous interview, the actor said: “I ratchet up my own anxieties 30 percent, and that’s Greg.”

Braun has worked closely with Armstrong to script and mold his character throughout the seasons. “I love to tell him what I’m feeling and where I think things could go [with Greg], and it’s a really great process,” he told The Screen Show.

‘Succession’ Season 4 is currently airing

“I think we got him.”



A new episode of #Succession is streaming now on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/HcRcYZbmJy — Succession (@succession) April 3, 2023

Succession’s fourth and final season premiered on March 26, and fans have eagerly followed the latest developments in the Roy family saga. The show has already garnered critical acclaim for its latest season, with many praising the writers’ ability to keep the story fresh and engaging.

Without giving away too many spoilers, Season 4 sees the Roy family at its most vulnerable. The ongoing power struggle between Logan Roy and his children continues, but the stakes are even higher this time. As the family faces personal betrayals, Cousin Greg is caught in the middle again.

Despite the tense and dramatic events of the show, Cousin Greg remains a bright spot thanks to his trademark awkwardness. In fact, some of the season’s most memorable moments involve the character. For instance, in the first episode of Season 4, Logan tells his staff to roast him, but only Greg has the guts to do it. Logan then gets mad and starts making homophobic comments about Greg’s dad, which shuts him up pretty fast.

As Succession Season 4 unfolds, it will be interesting to see where Cousin Greg’s story goes. Will he continue to bumble his way through the Roy family’s power struggles, or will he finally find his footing and become a player in his own right? Only time will tell.