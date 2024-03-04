'Gilmore Girls' star, Matt Czuchry auditioned for the series four times before landing a role. Writer, Stan Zimmerman thinks he had something to do with his eventual casting.

Have you ever wondered how the casting agents behind Gilmore Girls made their final decision when it came to filling roles? Not every part is cast the exact same way, but a writer thinks he played a crucial role in the casting of one major character. Stan Zimmerman, a screenwriter who wrote for Gilmore Girls, insists Matt Czuchry’s looks helped him transform into Rory’s boyfriend Logan Huntzberger. Zimmerman said he had something to do with the casting.

Matt Czuchry’s ‘aura’ helped him land the role of Logan Huntzberger

Stan Zimmerman is taking some credit for Matt Czuchry’s acting career. The famed TV writer explained exactly how Czuchry ended up portraying Logan Huntzberger in Gilmore Girls. He insists he had something to do with it.

Alexis Bledel and Matt Czuchry | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

In his book, The Girls: From Golden to Gilmore, Zimmerman said he was wandering around the studio when he saw Matt Czuchry and another actor hanging about. He recalled approaching Amy Sherman-Palladino about the actors and learning they were the final options for the part of Logan. Zimmerman said he told Sherman-Palladino that she had to hire the blonde one without ever speaking to him. When pressed for a reason, Zimmerman told Sherman-Palladino that Czuchry had an “old money” aura.

Sherman-Palladino has never revealed what led the team to cast Czuchry instead of the other actor. Zimmerman, however, seems fairly certain that he played a major role in the final decision. Zimmerman wasn’t wrong in his assessment. Czuchry and his character did exude a certain wealthy New England charm. However it happened, Gilmore Girls made the right decision. While not everyone loved Logan and Rory together, it’s undeniable that Czuchry really leaned into the part.

Matt Czuchry auditioned for ‘Gilmore Girls’ multiple times

Matt Czuchry’s blonde hair and “old money” vibe might have helped him land the Gilmore Girls role that made him famous, but it wasn’t the first time he had auditioned. Apparently, it was just the first time Zimmerman saw him in the waiting room.

Matt Czuchry and Edward Herrmann | Rob Loud/WireImage

Czuchry once revealed that the audition that landed him the role of Logan Huntzberger was actually his fourth time in front of casting agents for a part in the series. Czuchry told My Fanbase that he first auditioned for Gilmore Girls in season 1. He attempted to land the role of Tristan Dugray. The part of Tristan went to Chad Michael Murray.

Later, he auditioned to play Jess Mariano. Actor Milo Ventimiglia was eventually cast in the role. Czuchry returned the following year to audition for the role of Marty, Rory’s first male friend at Yale. He didn’t land that part, either. Finally, he was cast as Logan, who turned into something of a nemesis for Marty.