‘Alaska Daily’ Episode 10 Recap: Are Eileen and Roz Leaving the ‘Daily Alaskan’?

As Eileen Fitzgerald and Roz Friendly uncovered in episode 9, Toby Crenshaw is not the murderer. However, the state is confident they have their guy, and Eileen and Roz are desperate to find the actual assailant before it's too late. So did they get any closer to the truth in Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 10? Read on for our recap of "Truth Is a Slow Bullet."

‘Alaska Daily’ Episode 10 brings Ezra Fisher back on Eileen and Roz’s radar

Eileen begins Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 10 in therapy and claims she hasn’t experienced a panic attack recently. But for some reason or another, we don’t believe her.

Afterward, Eileen joins Roz in visiting Toby in jail. They ask him about the strange number Gloria used to call him and leave a voicemail the night she disappeared. Toby reveals that it was from Gloria’s second phone — the one she bought without her mother Sylvie’s knowledge. Apparently, Sylvie didn’t like Gloria talking to Toby, so she went behind her back to have a relationship with him.

Eileen and Roz take Gloria’s voicemail to Al’s Dank Buds so that Al, an audiophile, can decipher the background voices. He uncovers a child saying, “Daddy, I want to go,” and Roz believes it could be Ezra Fisher’s kid, Jackson. Ezra, listed as a person of interest in Gloria’s original case file, previously told the two women that he left Skeeter’s party to pick up his son and never returned.

Roz goes to Ezra’s ex-girlfriend Taylor’s house and asks if she can question Jackson. But Taylor is still peeved about Roz exposing Adam Barnett, the prosecutor in her domestic violence case against Ezra, for exploiting his female clients in Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 5. So she wants nothing to do with the reporter. However, Taylor does tell Roz where to find Ezra in Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 10.

Ezra looks more guilty by the second

Eileen recruits Austin Teague to track Ezra’s recent jobs and Bob to obtain Gloria’s phone records. Unfortunately, Bob cannot get them from his source at the phone company without a court order, but Eileen encourages him to keep pushing.

Bob takes a page from Eileen’s book and ventures to his source’s home to confront the man. He threatens to publish a story regarding customers’ dissatisfaction with the phone company. It’s harsh, but it gets the job done, and Bob gets Gloria’s phone records.

In addition to doing a favor for Eileen, Austin deals with his own problems in Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 10. Earlier that day, Austin had a custody mediation meeting with his ex-wife, Anna. As fans remember, Anna wants to move to Chicago, where her family lives, and take their son, Zack, with her. And if Austin and Anna cannot reach an agreement, a custody battle will ensue.

Anna tries to convince Austin to move with her and Zack to Chicago, but he wants to stay in Alaska. So it looks like they’ll have to take their conflict to court.

But it isn’t all bad news for Austin in “Truth Is a Slow Bullet.” Yuna Park corners him in the archives room and supports him in the mess with his ex-wife. To be honest, we kind of forgot that Alaska Daily was trying to pull off a “will they/won’t they” situation with Austin and Yuna. But we were quickly reminded when Austin called her support “hot,” and Yuna pulled him in for a kiss.

Now, it’s time to get back to reality. Roz seeks out Ezra at his job and questions him about the voicemail, but Ezra refuses to talk to her. So Roz returns to the Daily Alaskan, where she and Eileen call the village police officers of the towns where Ezra has worked. One named Sadie Quinn remembers Ezra because he assaulted his girlfriend, Julie, at the time, and the troopers charged him.

Eileen enlists Jamie, her poet pilot, to take her and Roz via plane to the small town where the assault occurred. But before taking off, Andy Ward of the New York Times reaches out to Eileen and offers her a job. She claims she is determined to finish what she started in Alaska, but Andy is persistent and gives her time to think the offer over.

Eileen and Roz meet with Julie, who explains that Ezra is a mean drunk. She says that Ezra beat her badly one night, and she “played dead to survive.” When he eventually passed out, Julie sought out Sadie, who restrained Ezra and called the troopers. However, the District Attorney dropped the charges, and Julie never heard from Ezra again.

Eileen and Roz go to the courthouse where they handled Ezra’s case in Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 10. The worker there explains that the government passed a law a few years ago — Rule 40 — that prohibits courts from publishing domestic violence charges that were dropped in Alaska’s database.

Gloria’s phone records reveal groundbreaking information in ‘Alaska Daily’ Episode 10

Austin calls around and uncovers two more dropped domestic violence charges against Ezra in Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 10.

Roz returns to Taylor’s house and fills her in on the recent discoveries, so Taylor agrees to let Roz talk to her son. Jackson reveals that Ezra took him to Skeeter’s party but made him promise not to tell anyone. The 10-year-old also tells Roz that he remembers Gloria because his father had to drive her home after she got hurt and was “sleeping.” Ezra left his son at the party, though, so he wasn’t in the car with them.

Eileen and Roz take the new evidence to the District Attorney, but he dismisses them, confident that Toby is guilty. So the two reporters publish a story about how Rule 40 protects domestic abusers. And they discuss their new job opportunities (The Washington Post offered Roz a position). But the jury is still out on whether Eileen and Roz decide to stay at the Daily Alaskan.

Over the course of Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 10, Gabriel Tovar and Roz’s boyfriend, Jindaháa Twitchell, enlist a group to complete a missing and murdered Indigenous women database. The results are haunting and a very real depiction of what is happening to Native women in the real world.

And at the end of the hour, Bob hands over Gloria’s phone records to Eileen and Roz. They reveal that Gloria called 911 two days after she disappeared.

