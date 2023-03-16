‘Alaska Daily’: Is Gabriel Leaving the Show?

ABC‘s Alaska Daily almost lost two characters when the Concerned Citizen took Eileen Fitzgerald and Gabriel Tovar hostage in episode 7. However, Eileen got through to the man with the gun before he could physically hurt the two reporters. Unfortunately, the Concerned Citizen died by suicide by cop right in front of Eileen and Gabriel, adding to their trauma. And for Gabriel, he wasn’t sure if he wanted to continue down the path of journalism following the event.

Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar and Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald | ABC/Darko Sikman

Gabriel announced he was quitting his job in ‘Alaska Daily’ Episode 8

Following the Concerned Citizen’s attack on the Daily Alaskan, Gabriel took time off work to recover in Alaska Daily Episode 8.

Gabriel’s colleagues were worried about him, so they all showed up, one by one, at his house to help him at the end of the hour. Claire Muncy and Bob Young cooked dinner for Gabriel, while Austin Teague and Yuna Park brought wine, a DVD player, and His Girl Friday. And just before they popped in the movie, Stanley Cornik arrived to join the fun.

However, right before they hit play, Gabriel stood before the group and told them he wouldn’t return to the paper in Alaska Daily Episode 8. The reporters were, of course, disappointed and surprised by the news. But there wasn’t much they could say to him at that moment that would change his mind.

Is Pablo Castelblanco leaving the show?

While Gabriel’s announcement at the end of Alaska Daily came as a shock to the audience, it’s very unlikely that he’s actually leaving the Daily Alaskan.

There’s no reason to believe that Pablo Castelblanco, who plays Gabriel, is exiting the ABC series. The actor hasn’t released a statement detailing his departure, so we assume that Gabriel’s quit is only a minor setback in his story.

What Gabriel went through was extremely traumatizing and would be enough to make anyone second guess their occupation choices. He just needs to understand that his talent for journalism (see Alaska Daily Episode 4) is too good to waste. And it will only be a matter of time before Gabriel is ready to return to the newsroom in Alaska Daily.

Streaming the return of #AlaskaDaily this weekend ? pic.twitter.com/o9JYWtQIIO — Alaska Daily (@AlaskaDailyABC) March 4, 2023

Will there be a season 2 of ‘Alaska Daily’?

While we aren’t worried about Gabriel leaving Alaska Daily anytime soon, we are concerned that ABC might not renew the series for a season 2.

The show pulls in average ratings for the network and gains numerous eyeballs via DVR and streaming. But a renewal might come down to if ABC thinks a second season is worth it for Alaska Daily. If the writers have good ideas for more stories following the Gloria Nanmac case, fans should expect more episodes beyond the season 1 finale.

However, as of the writing of this article, the show’s future is up in the air. We’ll likely have to wait until after the finale to learn Alaska Daily‘s fate.

New episodes of Alaska Daily air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.