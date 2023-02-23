‘Alaska Daily’ Returns Soon — Will 1 Character Die in Episode 7?

We have a bad feeling, ABC‘s Alaska Daily fans. The upcoming season 1 episode, which we have waited almost three months for, is just around the corner, and it promises to be a doozy. New promos for Alaska Daily Episode 7 suggest that the hostage situation involving Eileen Fitzgerald and the Concerned Citizen is more complex than we thought. And we don’t think everyone will survive the night.

Is ‘Alaska Daily’ on tonight?

Unfortunately, Alaska Daily Episode 7 won’t air tonight, Feb. 23, on ABC.

The show starring Hilary Swank was initially supposed to return from its three-month hiatus tonight, but the network pushed it back one week. Now, episode 7 will drop on Thursday, March 2, and a repeat of The Company You Keep Episode 1 will air in Alaska Daily‘s time slot tonight.

ABC wanted the final five Alaska Daily episodes to air without any breaks. So starting on March 2, fans will experience five uninterrupted weeks of new episodes, meaning the finale will debut on March 30.

A preview of ‘Alaska Daily’ Episode 7

Before jumping into episode 7, let’s recap what happened in Alaska Daily Episode 6.

The hour aired on Nov. 17, 2022, and ended on a cliffhanger that left fans on the edge of their seats. After threatening Eileen for weeks, the Concerned Citizen finally confronted the reporter face-to-face at the Daily Alaskan. He waited until (almost) everyone was out of the office, knocked on Eileen’s door, and showed her the gun he was holding. And then the episode cut to black.

The synopsis for episode 7, “Enemy of the People,” reads, “The stakes are high when Concerned Citizen targets Eileen at gunpoint and takes her hostage in the newsroom. As the clock ticks, the team races to help before it’s too late.”

The hour will pick up right where episode 6 left off, so we know it will be tense from start to finish. The promo reveals that the other journalists — Stanley Cornik, Roz Friendly, Bob Young, Claire Muncy, Yuna Park, and Austin Teague — find out about the hostage situation in the bar across the street from the Daily Alaskan. Along with Aaron Pritchard and a SWAT team, they gather outside the scene and try to help.

Inside, the Concerned Citizen tells Eileen, “You spread lies. You suppress the truth. And now you’re dead.”

The Alaska Daily Episode 7 preview also suggests that Eileen and the Concerned Citizen are not the only ones whose lives are in danger.

Someone likely won’t make it out of ‘Alaska Daily’ Episode 7 alive

When Alaska Daily Episode 6 ended, viewers thought Eileen was the only one left in the office. However, when the Concerned Citizen confronted Eileen, another person was still working in the building — Gabriel Tovar.

A new promo for the midseason premiere reveals that Gabriel hides in the archives room during the hostage situation. He calls Stanley and says, “I want to help, but I don’t know how.” His boss reminds him to “Try to stay calm and do what he says.” And at one point, the gun goes off. But fans will have to wait for the episode to air to learn who pulled the trigger and if it was aimed at anyone.

If anyone is going to make it out of this alive, it’s Eileen. Hilary Swank is the star of the show, and there’s no way the writers would kill her off seven episodes in. But now that we know Gabriel’s life is also in danger, we are extremely worried about him. There’s a chance that Gabriel could die or get wounded during the hour, which would break our hearts. He’s one of the kindest Alaska Daily characters.

And then there’s the possibility that the Concerned Citizen dies. In our opinion, this is the most likely scenario. The man is distraught about what Eileen has been doing in Alaska, and he’s not thinking clearly. The shot we heard during the preview might be self-inflicted. Or the police might take the Concerned Citizen out before he hurts anyone else. Whatever the case, we’re eager to learn all the answers.

Alaska Daily Episode 7, “Enemy of the People,” premieres Thursday, March 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

