All of Andy Taylor’s Romances on ‘The Andy Griffith Show’

The Andy Griffith Show focused almost entirely on Andy Taylor’s interactions with the residents of the town of Mayberry. Still, the writers left a little room for romance. Over the show’s 249 episodes, Andy did a fair bit of dating, including the appearance of a few steady girlfriends and a handful of one-off dates. Eventually, Andy decided to settle down with his long-term girlfriend, Helen Crump. Do you remember everyone Andy Taylor dated?

Andy Taylor’s season 1 girlfriend, Ellie Walker, disappeared without explanation

In season 1 of The Andy Griffith Show, Andy Taylor romanced Ellie Walker. Ellie moved to Mayberry to work in her uncle’s pharmacy and quickly integrated herself into the community, but not always into the good graces of the townsfolk. The couple got together relatively early in the show’s first season and became girlfriend and boyfriend.

Andy and Ellie’s relationship was heavily featured during season 1, and all seemed well. However, by the opening of season 2, Ellie was gone. Andy never mentioned her sudden departure. His dating life moved forward.

Andy briefly dated Peggy McMillan

Peggy McMillian, better known to The Andy Griffith Show fans as Nurse Peggy, served as Andy Taylor’s girlfriend during season 3 of the series. Peggy and Andy initially hit it off, but Peggy’s wealthy background made Andy uncomfortable. The duo dated for a short time before the relationship ended.

While Nurse Peggy wasn’t Andy Taylor’s girlfriend for long, she had a lasting impact on the show. Fans have spent decades arguing the merits of Andy’s different love interests. Many fans regret Peggy’s quick departure from the series.

The Mayberry sheriff’s longest relationship was with Helen Crump

While Andy’s relationships with Ellie and Peggy didn’t work out, his relationship with Helen Crump lasted much longer. Helen first appeared as Opie’s teacher. Romance wasn’t initially planned, but that’s how it turned out. Helen ended up being Andy Taylor’s main girlfriend and eventually his wife.

Helen and Andy dated across several seasons of The Andy Griffith Show but didn’t marry until Mayberry R.F.D. The couple did have a child, although that child was never mentioned in Return to Mayberry, the 1986 TV movie.

While Andy had a few steady girlfriends during the show’s run, he also had some one-off dates. In the season 3 episode, “Barney Mends a Broken Heart,” Andy is angered when he finds out Peggy is entertaining a male friend from out of town. Barney Fife attempts to set Andy up with other women to make him feel better. With the help of Thelma Lou, Barney tries to hook Andy up with Thelma’s friend, Lydia Crosswaithe. The double date ends unceremoniously, as Andy has no interest in Lydia.

Lydia and Andy’s love connection wasn’t there, but it wasn’t the last fans saw of Lydia. She returned for a single episode in 1965. In the latter episode, Lydia went on a date with Goober Pyle. Love didn’t bloom for that duo, either. Lydia disappeared back into the background following her single social outing with Goober. No one spoke of her again.

Andy had single dates with both Mary Simpson and Karen Moore. He also briefly entertained reigniting a high school romance with Sharon DeSpain.