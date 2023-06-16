Five more skilled survivalists find themselves tested by the harsh conditions at Reindeer Lake in 'Alone' Season 10 Episode 2.

The odds are not looking good for one Alone Season 10 contestant. Episode 2 of the History Channel reality series saw five more survivalists get dropped at the remote campsites that will be their home for the foreseeable future. But one person soon found himself challenged by the harsh conditions and lack of food.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Alone Season 10 Episode 2.]

Five more ‘Alone’ contestants fight to survive in northern Saskatchewan

The Alone Season 10 premiere introduced five of the 10 contestants competing for a $500,000 prize. Viewers met the other five survivalists in episode 2. They are:

Ann Rosenquist, 56, an off-the-grid organic farmer from northern Wisconsin.

Melanie Sawyer, 54, a former model turned living history teacher who now lives off-the-grid in upstate New York.

Tarcisio “Taz” Ramos Dos Santos, 35, who grew up in a remote part of Brazil. As an adult, he’s rediscovered the survival skills he learned as a child.

Wyatt Black, 51, a skilled trapper from Ontario, Canada.

Mikey Helton, 31, an outdoorsman from Rome, Georgia, who grew up without running water or electricity.

The survivalists face challenges at Reindeer Lake

All of the Alone Season 10 participants are skilled survivalists. But do they have what it takes to make it in this isolated corner of northern Saskatchewan?

Ann is leaning on her superior foraging skills to provide her with all-important calories as she builds her shelter. “My survival philosophy is to try and become part of the landscape,” she says. “Not fighting it.”

Meanwhile, Taz proves he means business when he builds his own canoe out of branches and a tarp. Then, he catches a large fish, which should provide enough food for several meals. But he faces a setback when the fish he’s attempting to smoke goes up in flames.

Wyatt’s adjusting well to his new surroundings and is confident in his ability to fish, which he thinks will be his primary food source. But he confronts the tough reality of the conditions on Reindeer Lake when a brutal windstorm blows in.

Finally, there’s Melanie. She wants to make sure that she has a comfortable, well-insulated shelter that will keep her warm once the weather turns bitterly cold. “My strategy is to live as close as possible to someone who was coming into this area in the 1700s,” she says.

This episode also checks in with Jodi. Her log cabin is coming along nicely, but chopping wood and hauling logs takes a lot of energy, and she’s burning a ton of calories. If she doesn’t get some more substantial food soon, she might have no choice but to tap out.

Is Mikey Helton thinking about tapping out?

‘Alone’ Season 10 | History Channel

All the Alone contestants we see in this episode face challenges. But Mikey – who hopes to use the prize money to care for his autistic son – is struggling the most. First, he gets hopelessly lost when he wanders away from camp to explore the surrounding area. It takes him hours to find his way back to the shoreline, and by the time he returns, he’s tired and hungry.

Things seem to be turning around for Mikey when he kills a grouse. But his efforts to fish with both a line and a gill net haven’t paid off.

“I have not caught one fish … I’ve been hunting. One grouse,” he says. “The lack of food, really there’s just no energy.”

Soon after, Mikey is nearly doubled over due to severe stomach pain and suffering from waves of nausea. “How can this be happening?” he asks just before he leans over to vomit outside of his tent.

The cause of Mikey’s illness isn’t clear, but we’ve seen food poisoning take out Alone contestants in the past. If his condition doesn’t improve soon, Mikey may end up being the first Alone Season 10 cast member to tap out.

New episodes of Alone air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on History Channel.

