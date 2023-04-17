‘American Idol’ 2023 Spoilers: The 13 Contestants Singing on Monday, April 17

ABC’s American Idol Season 21 is officially down to the top 26 singers. The contestants began singing on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at a resort in Hawaii — and fans can now vote for their favorites to get into the top 20. Here are the remaining 13 contestants who sing on Monday, April 17, 2023, according to American Idol 2023 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the groups in Hawaii.]

Elijah McCormick on ‘American Idol’ 2023 | ABC/Eric McCandless

‘American Idol’ 2023 spoilers: The 13 performers on Monday, April 17

The top 26 performances are well underway on American Idol Season 21. While fans anticipated the top 24 singing, the judges decided during Showstopper rounds to add two more to the mix, pushing 26 contestants into the semifinals.

According to American Idol 2023 spoilers from IdolSpoilers on Twitter, the second group of 13 singers singing on April 17, 2023, includes:

Colin Stough

Dawson Wayne

Elijah McCormick

Hannah Nicolaisen

Nutsa Buzaladze

Malik Heard

Marybeth Byrd

Megan Danielle

Michael Williams

Olivia Soli

Paige Anne

Tyson Venegas

Wé McDonald

Noah Cyrus leads the second group as the celebrity mentor of the week. Fans are likely familiar with Noah thanks to her ultra-famous sister, Miley Cyrus, and father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Fans will be surprised to see Paige Anne rejoining the group in the top 26. Paige was eliminated during Showstoppers, but spoilers and photos indicate she returns in the second group. The show will likely touch on why she returns.

The first 13 of the top 26 singers sang on Sunday, April 16

The first group of 13 singers to perform from the American Idol 2023 top 26 included Elise Kristine, Emma Bussee, Haven Madison, Kaeyra, Lucy Love, Mariah Faith, Matt Wilson, Nailyah Serenity, Oliver Steele, PJAE, Warren Peay, William Guy Tongi, and Zachariah Smith. Guest mentor Allen Stone guided the first 13 through their Hawaii performances.

Elise kicked off the night with “Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler. Oliver performed second with “Better Together” by Jack Johnson. Matt hit the stage third with “Speechless” by Dan + Say, and Kaeyra was fourth with “Don’t Let Go” by En Vogue. Kaeyra’s vocals and song choice were Stone’s favorite thus far.

PJAE performed fifth with “Golden” by Jill Scott. Zachariah sang “Lucille” by Little Richard, and Mariah sang “You Should Probably Leave” by Chris Stapleton next. The eighth singer was Emma with Sam Smith’s “Lay Me Down.” Warren then sang “Set Fire to the Rain” by Adele. Nailyah Serenity sang 10th with “Lovin’ You” by Minnie Ripperton. Haven sang 11th with “The Middle” by Maren Morris, and Lucy sang “What’s Love Got to Do With It” by Tina Turner. The final singer was fan-favorite Iam with “Don’t Let Go” by Spawnbreezie.

When do the ‘American Idol’ Season 21 top 20 contestants begin performing?

It's up to you, America! Who’ll advance to the next round? ? Watch #AmericanIdol from @DisneyAulani TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/anAzWvoiqY — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 17, 2023

The American Idol Season 21 top 26 conclude their performances on Monday, April 17, 2023. The top 20 then begin singing on Sunday, April 23, 2023. The episode on April 23 is reportedly three hours.

American Idol 2023 spoilers aren’t available for the top 20, as America still needs to vote for their favorites. Viewers can access AmericanIdol.com/vote to pick their favorites, or they can use the app or text their votes. Fans will find out who makes the top 20 after all the top 26 perform.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

