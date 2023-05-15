‘American Idol’ 2023 Time Change on Monday, May 15, 2023

ABC’s American Idol 2023 top three singers have officially been announced, and fans can’t wait to see them take the stage in the finale. Typically, the show runs every Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m. ET. But there’s a time change with the episode airing on Monday, May 15, 2023. Here’s what fans need to know about the change, according to the American Idol 2023 schedule.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the top three.]

‘American Idol’ 2023 has a time change on Monday, May 15, 2023

American Idol 2023 fans need to know about the upcoming schedule. The episode airing on Monday, May 15, 2023, begins at 9 p.m. ET and ends at 11 p.m. ET.

The episode on Monday, May 15, takes viewers into the personal lives of the final three. Here, fans will learn more about Colin Stough, Megan Danielle, and Iam Tongi on the road to the finale episode. Because the American Idol 2023 top three singers were announced on Sunday, May 14, 2023, they will all head to the finale airing on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

The description of the episode reads: “Never-before-seen footage; a deeper look at the journeys from hometown to Hollywood.”

Jeopardy! Masters at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, May 15, during the typical American Idol time slot. This marks the second week of Jeopardy! Masters, and new episodes air Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Some fans are shocked by the top 3 moving forward to the finale

Colin Stough, Iam Tongi, and Megan Danielle found themselves in the American Idol 2023 top three, and some fans are stunned by the results. While Iam Tongi and Megan Danielle were frontrunners from the beginning of the season, Colin seems like the dark horse to win. Many fans on Reddit feel like contestant Wé Ani was robbed.

“Wé got robbed … Colin is marketable,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “He will no doubt make a few albums, but come on. No way he should be top 3.”

“Colin is fine. Never blows me away. I thought the top 3 should’ve been Iam, Wé, and Zachariah,” another fan noted.

“Wé had a shot to win. Colin does not,” another fan wrote. “Just a reminder that it’s mostly a popularity contest. Talent can get you onto the live shows, but sticking around is about a lot more than talent. Some of it is out of the control of the contestants.”

Fans can tune in live to vote during the American Idol 2023 finale airing on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

