‘American Idol’ Contestant Said Guest Mentor ‘Screwed’ Her Chances of Winning

ABC’s American Idol 2023 finale is nearly here, and fans can’t wait to see who takes home the grand prize. Many fans of the series have been watching for years, and one contestant from season 5 and season 7 of the series recently took to the internet to answer fan questions. Here’s what past American Idol cast member Carly Smithson said about a guest mentor messing up her chance to win.

‘American Idol’ 2023 judges | ABC/Eric McCandless

‘American Idol’ contestant Carly Smithson said a guest mentor messed up her song selection

Carly Smithson competed in American Idol Seasons 5 and 7. In both seasons, all three judges sent her to Hollywood after auditions. Unfortunately, she had to leave during season 5 due to issues with her Visa, as she’s originally from Ireland. In season 7, she was eliminated after making it into the top 6. She sang “Superstar” by Murray Head from Jesus Christ Superstar and didn’t receive enough votes to continue.

On May 18, 2023, Smithson took to Reddit to answer fan questions. And she mentioned that she felt her guest mentor, Andrew Lloyd Webber, led her astray.

“Were you surprised by your elimination?” a fan on Reddit asked. “I was shocked — you were robbed! ‘Superstar’ was the best performance of the night!”

“I sang a song questioning Jesus lol,” Smithson responded. “It was controversial, so I’m not surprised I was voted off. I didn’t pick the song. Andrew Lloyd Webber changed my original pick and, well, I was screwed from that moment. He later apologized, but you can’t reverse the outcome.”

Smithson also mentioned that she enjoyed the tough judgments she received from judges like Simon Cowell.

“I miss Simon, to be honest,” she wrote. “He was a d*ck, but it was great television. Our world is too sensitive nowadays. My biggest complaint of the show is how easy the contestants have it. If you’re s*** — you’re s***! Let’s see all the auditions and have real judging. I was told terrible things by Simon but it prepared me for the industry ahead. It’s not a place for a snowflake.”

Carly Smithson will be at the ‘American Idol’ 2023 finale

While Carly Smithson didn’t win her season of the series, she told Reddit users she’ll be at the American Idol 2023 finale.

“Being on the show is like seeing behind the curtain of the magician tricks lol,” she wrote in her AMA. “I find it hard to watch, but I have watched lately with my daughter because I’m going to be there for the finale.”

The American Idol 2023 finale airs Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET and ends at 11 p.m. ET. Past series stars Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard will perform, as will other notable guests like Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Jazmine Sullivan, Jelly Roll, Kevin Cronin from REO Speedwagon, Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Daigle, Pitbull, and TLC. By the end of the night, host Ryan Seacrest will announce the winner.

Contestants from this past season will return to sing during the finale

The American Idol 2023 finale will feature performances from the final three — Colin Stough, Megan Danielle, and Iam Tongi. And fans will also see contestants from the top 12 perform. It seems likely that the top 12 will sing in duets with the other guest performers.

It’s unlikely that Carly Smithson will hit the stage. While she says she’ll be at the finale, ABC likely invites past American Idol performers to sit in the audience and witness the finale live.

American Idol Season 21 finale airs Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

