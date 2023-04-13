Ant Anstead Shares a Son With Christina Hall – But Who Are His Other 2 Kids?

Ant Anstead shares a son named Hudson with HGTV star Christina Hall, and he also has two older children from his first marriage. Many fans know about the English TV star’s youngest son due to a highly publicized custody battle, but what about Ant’s two other kids? Here’s what we know about Amelie, Archie, and Hudson Anstead.

Ant Anstead has 3 kids and shares 1 son with his ex-wife, Christina Hall

Christina and Ant started dating in 2017 amid the Flip or Flop star’s divorce from her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children. Like Christina, Ant also has two kids from a previous marriage.

The couple married on Dec. 22, 2018, and had one child together, Hudson London Anstead, born on Sept. 6, 2019. One year after Hudson was born, Ant and Christina announced their separation. Their divorce was finalized in June 2021, and Ant started dating actor Renée Zellweger soon after. Christina went on to marry Josh Hall, a former police officer and real estate agent.

In April 2022, Ant filed for emergency custody of Hudson, claiming Christina endangered their son and put him at medical risk. The request was denied after the HGTV star filed documents refuting Ant’s claims, and the former couple was required to attend mediation.

In September 2022, the English TV presenter filed a supplemental declaration accusing his ex-wife of exploiting Hudson on social media. The Christina on the Coast star responded by sharing an Instagram post saying she would no longer show the toddler on her social media or reality shows.

The three-year-old splits time between his two parents, and loves riding his scooter and doing puzzles.

The oldest of Ant Anstead’s kids is a daughter named Amelie

Before he married Christina Hall, Ant Anstead was married to his first wife, Louise Storey. They share two kids, a daughter named Amelie Anstead.

On Sept. 29, 2022, Ant shared an Instagram post celebrating Amelie’s 19th birthday. “how are you 19!!!???? Feels like only yesterday you were a baby! And now look at you!” the Wheeler Dealers host captioned a photo carousel of his daughter. He proceeded to call her “an inspiration” and his “best friend.”

Amelie has a public Instagram account with nearly 17,000 followers. Based on her posts, it looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree – Amelie is quite athletic, similar to her soccer-player father. Many of her posts highlight her rugby skills, and she plays on a team. The teenager also enjoys swimming and snorkeling, and spending time with friends. Some of her posts also discuss her food allergies and advocate for greater awareness and empathy around the subject.

Amelie frequently posts photos with each of her parents and brothers, and she still has several pictures with Christina Hall on her page. She often features her mother Louise, who has remarried since her divorce from Ant.

The English TV presenter has another son named Archie

Ant Anstead has a 16-year-old son, Archie, from his marriage to Louise. On Aug. 27, 2022, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride star shared an Instagram post dedicated to his oldest son.

“I cannot believe the legend @archoanstead is 16! SIXTEEN!!” Ant wrote. “Archo I am so incredibly proud of you me doooood! You are BRILLIANT, funny, charming, inspiring, fun and so so much more! I love you to the moon!”

Archie’s Instagram page is also public, and the teenager has just over 2,000 followers. Like his sister, he is very athletic and plays rugby. Most of his posts highlight his sporting activities and spending time with friends and family.