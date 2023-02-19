Ashley Judd Pleads for ‘Decency and Privacy’ After ‘Galling’ Coverage of Naomi Judd’s Death

After photos from the scene and details of the death by suicide of country star Naomi Judd went public, her daughter, actor Ashley Judd, pled for “a modicum of decency and privacy” for her loved ones. Along with her family, she hopes to see the privacy laws regarding death by suicide change so that information about such cases is no longer public record.

Ashley Judd and Naomi Judd | Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Naomi Judd died by suicide in 2022

Naomi’s death by suicide in April 2022 came as a shock to many, including Ashley and her half-sister Wynonna Judd. The tragedy came just before the Country Music Hall of Fame inducted Naomi and Wynonna for their impact on the genre as The Judds.

Naomi’s family initially sued to keep harmful details about her death sealed but later dismissed the lawsuit (per People). Eventually, some outlets released shocking pictures from the scene, and Ashley released a statement on behalf of the family, which she shared on Twitter.

Ashley Judd hopes laws will change to protect the privacy of families affected by suicide after Naomi Judd’s death

The statement starts by expressing that the Judd family, including Naomi’s widower Larry Strickland, “is deeply distressed by the galling, irresponsible publication of and ongoing requests for details and images of [their] beloved mother and wife’s death by suicide …”

The family shared concerns about “the trauma and damage it does to those who view such materials and the contagion risk they pose to those who are vulnerable to self-harm.”

Notably, the statement also addresses the contents of the note left behind, emphasizing that it did not come from Naomi’s heart. They added that releasing such information is “merely the crudest monetization of a family’s suffering and despair and a flagrant, cynical disregard for public welfare.”

Furthermore, they called it all “a deep violation of [the family’s] right to a modicum of decency and privacy in death.”

Ashley Judd discusses the risk of ‘suicide contagion’ after coverage of Naomi Judd’s death

In the wake of Naomi’s death, Ashley spoke to Good Morning America, announcing that her mother died by suicide. The family deputized her to let the public know the truth, as Naomi had been open about her journey into the depths of mental illness. Notably, Ashley was also with her mother on the day of her death, and she was the one who found her.

The recent statement emphasizes that how suicide is discussed can “influence the health outcomes of those who are vulnerable,” using the words of Christine Yu Moutier, MD, Chief Medical Officer of the American Society for Suicide Prevention.

The Judd family hopes that “the public and elected officials now see … the keen importance of changing state privacy laws so that police reports in the event of death by suicide are not, in fact, public record.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.