'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 couple Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant have the strongest bond this season. Are they still together?

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 finale is here, and several couples made it from beginning to end. Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant grew interested in each other at the start of the season. After getting to know each other, they fell in love. So, are they still together after the season ends? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers ahead regarding Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant.]

Are ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 couple Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant still together?

Not every Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 cast member found love — but Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant did. Eliza and Aaron stood strong throughout their journey on reality TV, and spoilers suggest they get engaged at the end of the season. Considering their trajectory, fans shouldn’t be too surprised.

Reality Steve discussed Eliza and Aaron’s engagement on the Daily Roundup podcast. He explained that there was a dry-erase board with four names on it two days before Paradise finished filming. Two of those names were Eliza and Aaron, indicating Aaron got down on one knee.

Reality Steve posted additional footage to Twitter showing the couple together after filming. Aaron and Eliza are sitting together in a hotel lobby. “This was taken a few days after filming ended in the Vidanta lobby & posted on an IG story that was sent to me,” he captioned the tweet. “This is Eliza and Aaron B. I don’t know if they’re engaged and Eliza has been back in Germany since filming. But clearly, they ended the show together.”

Eliza and Aaron remained together after the finale aired. But the end of the Paradise finale revealed they hit a few bumps in the road after they left the beach. If they break up in the near future, fans will likely hear about it online. For now, it seems they’re trying to make their engagement work.

The couple discusses engagement in a clip from the season finale

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 finale will show which couples get engaged and which couples go their separate ways. Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant make it to the end and get engaged. And clips from the finale show Aaron telling Eliza how confident he is in their relationship.

“I can confidently say, Eliza, that I am in love with you,” Aaron tells her as she smiles. In another clip, Aaron says, “I can definitely see myself getting on one knee and asking you to be my wife.”

Unfortunately, it’s not all fun and games for every couple. John Henry Spurlock expresses some doubt about getting down on one knee for Kat Izzo at the end of the season. While Kylee Russell and Aven Jones remained solid during their stay in Paradise, Aven tells Kylee that he’s unsure about an engagement, leaving Kylee in tears.

Newer couple Olivia Lewis established a connection with Michael Barbour, but the newness might not be enough to continue their relationship outside Paradise. Sam Picco and Peter Cappio also seemed close, but we don’t expect them to continue their romance once the show ends. As for the singles on the beach, we don’t have much hope that they’ll suddenly find love.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 finale airs Thursday, Dec. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

