ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 finale is here, and Kylee Russell and Aven Jones have remained together through the entirety of their show journey. They finish the season together, though they have differing opinions regarding an engagement. So, are Kylee and Aven still together after the season? Here’s what to know.

Are ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 stars Kylee Russell and Aven Jones still together?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 showed the evolution of Kylee Russell and Aven Jones’ relationship. At the start of the season, Kylee mentioned she was interested in getting to know Aven. While the two didn’t connect before hitting the beach, Kylee said they occasionally exchanged emojis on Instagram that potentially indicated a love connection.

According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Kylee and Aven didn’t leave the show engaged. But are they still together? It appears they are.

“An update on a Bachelor in Paradise couple,” Reality Steve said on the Daily Roundup podcast. “I don’t know what happened to them on the show, but clearly post-show, they are together. I’m assuming they either left as a couple but didn’t go to the Fantasy Suites. I don’t believe they got engaged at the end. I don’t think they were there at the end. It is very clear that Aven and Kylee are together.”

Reality Steve noted that the couple posted from the Jason Aldean concert in August 2023 after Paradise finished filming. They also posted photos “from literally the same exact section of the Carolina Panther’s game,” the spoiler guru added.

Several months have elapsed since the end of Paradise, so the honeymoon phase may be over for Aven and Kylee. Even so, evidence suggests they continue to date.

The couple argues over an engagement during the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 finale

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 couple Kylee Russell and Aven Jones seem to experience turmoil during the finale. Kylee wants an engagement, but Aven doesn’t seem sure.

“I knew this conversation was Aven was coming,” Kylee says in a clip from the finale. “If he’s still wanting to not get engaged, I don’t know.”

While speaking to Kylee, Aven tells her that he knows the engagement is important. “But I just don’t want that to be the detriment to why we don’t even give it a shot,” he tells her.

“I just feel like if you’re so sure about me, I’m literally telling you, like, it’s you,” Kylee noted. “I’m literally telling that to you. You have to understand where I’m having doubt.”

The clip ends with Aven asking Kylee if their entire relationship is pending on this potential engagement.

Kylee Russell said she had a ‘crush’ on Aven Jones before Zach Shallcross’ season of ‘The Bachelor’

Kylee Russell told the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast about her relationship with Aven Jones in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9. She clarified that neither of them reached out to each other to speak before Paradise. But she wanted Aven to reach out, as she had a crush on him since before Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor.

“The internet really shook us,” Kylee said. ” … I mean, I had a crush on him prior to going on Zach’s season, but never in a million years did I think that he would like me back. So, unfortunately, he never sent me a DM before walking to the beach. And I hated that because I wanted to know, like, is this guy interested in me? He’s really the only one I have my eyes on.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 finale airs Thursday, Dec. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

