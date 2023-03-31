‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Episode 6 Recap: 3 Key Moments to Know

Peacock’s Bel-Air Season 2 Episode 6 focused on the rivalry between Phil Banks and his older brother, Julius. Here are three key moments from “Let the Best Man Win” to know if you didn’t watch.

Songs that played during ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Episode 6

BoyPanda and PsychoYP – “Ball”

This is the song that plays as Carlton lifts weights

The Math Club featuring Camp Lo – “When We Come Thru”

The song plays as the Banks family arrives at the mansion for the reunion

The Math Club & Tha Alkaholiks – “Drink Somethin’”

The song that plays as they play dominos at the family reunion

The Neons – “Everything’ll Be Alright”

The song that plays when Phil’s mom comes into the kitchen to get the fish fry started

No family function is complete without that soul train line. Get it, Aunt Viv! @cassiefreestyle #BelAirPeacock pic.twitter.com/9nkJY27LuE — Bel-Air on Peacock (@BelAirPeacock) March 31, 2023

The Escorts – “Love is Like a Dream”

The song that plays when the uncle finally talks to Ashley

Montell Jordan – “This Is How We Do It”

The song that plays during the flag football game

La Voyage – “Never Looking Back”

The song plays as Phil speaks with Carlton after talking to his brother

Maze and Frankie Beverly- “Before I Let Go”

The song that plays at the end of the family reunion as everyone dances

These songs are available on YouTube.

Hilary’s ex makes his move as she and Jazz are on the rocks

Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv hosted the Banks family’s annual reunion at their Bel-Air-based mansion.

Phil and his brother Julius have a rivalry, resulting in the matriarch pressuring his kids to make the best dessert for the pie competition, making his wife learn how the family plays the card game Spades, and inviting Hilary’s professional football-playing ex-boyfriend to beat his sibling in the flag football game.

After awkwardly meeting LaMarcus at Viv’s art event, Jazz ghosted Hilary and has since ignored her messages. At the reunion, the football star told Hilary she broke his heart but accepted her decision to move on.

However, LaMarcus later admitted to Carlton that he planned to win Hilary back. The episode ended with him convincing his ex to dance as she waited on a text from Jazz. Almost immediately after leaving, he finally texted her, inviting her to his place.

Will wants to compete against Carlton for the Founder’s Award

The day Will returned from suspension for his actions during the Blackout protest, he discovered his nomination for the prestigious Founder’s Award.

Will didn’t know much about it and agreed to take his name out of the race after a conversation with Uncle Phil, who became concerned about his son’s mental health.

However, Doc told Will that the award would stand out to Division 1 colleges, helping his recruitment. The conversation stuck with the teenager who began researching it. He then talked to Carlton about it, and the lacrosse player gave his blessings, believing he could handle the competition.

Last season featured the decade-long feud between Aunt Viv and Will’s mom, Vy, and this episode showed the rivalry between Phil and his brother, Julius. The cousins running for the same award might spark a dispute that results in a similar years-long clash.

Geoffrey revealed what happened to his son

The Banks discovered that Geoffrey wanted more information about his 22-year-old son, Frederick. They gave him an envelope containing a recent picture of his child and information about his whereabouts. Will caught the house manager looking at it, prompting him to ask questions.

According to Geoffrey, he lived a dangerous life in London and found himself in a gang. Wanting to protect them, he cut off contact with his family and began a new life in the United States.

However, Frederick’s mother couldn’t continue caring for the child alone and chose to place him for adoption.

Even though it’s closed, Uncle Phil was able to do some digging and figure out where he went. Geoffrey admitted he was afraid to reach out, but Will claimed his son would want to know the truth. He later asked his aunt and uncle to help reunite the house manager with his son.

Bel-Air airs Thursdays on Peacock.