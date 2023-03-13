Below Deck’s Captain Lee Shades Tom Sandoval From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ – ‘Poor Man’s Johnny Depp’

Known for his one-liners, Captain Lee Rosbach from Below Deck referred to Tom Sandoval as a “poor man’s Johnny Depp” amid the Vanderpump Rules scandal.

Also coined as “Scandoval,” the Vanderpump Rules affair between Sandoval and Raquel Leviss rocked the Bravo world, prompting Bravolebs from other shows, like Below Deck, to comment. The reason why the affair was so shocking is that Sandoval was in a decade-long relationship with Ariana Madix – who has been a longtime friend and supporter of Leviss.

This isn’t the first time Rosbach dipped his toe into the Vanderpump Rules drama. Rosbach and Jax Taylor once had their own social media feud.

Captain Lee from ‘Below Deck’ shades Tom Sandoval from ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Posted on Instagram account, Your Moms Are Watching, Rosbach offered his thoughts on Sandoval. “He looks like a poor man’s Johnny Depp,” Rosbach said. A side-by-side photo was included of Sandoval and actor Johnny Depp, along with a caption. “I asked Captain Lee to weigh in on Scandoval and this was his only comment. Gotta love his candor. And accuracy!!!”

Captain Lee Rosbach and Tom Sandoval |Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo via Getty Images/ Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Rosbach isn’t the only Below Deck crew member to comment on the Vanderpump Rules scandal. Former Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Hannah Ferrier said she didn’t see the shocking affair coming.

“I found it sort of hard to believe because I’ve been out with Tom a few times and I’ve seen how he reacts to women coming up,” Ferrier said on her Dear Reality, You’re Effed podcast. “And I thought they were the very strong, kind of the golden couple of Vanderpump Rules.”

Captain Lee sparred with Jax Taylor in the past

This isn’t the first time Rosbach commented on a Vanderpump Rules cast member. He got into it with Taylor when in 2019 he tweeted about why he blocks so many people. Rosbach responded to the tweet, “Just wanted to see if I have this right, you only take advice or listen to opinions of those who are perfect. Well that certainly narrows the field doesn’t it?”

This led to an exchange over the authenticity of Below Deck versus Vanderpump Rules. Rosbach felt that Taylor challenged the authenticity of Below Deck. So Rosbach ended up replying, “I have nothing to hide @mrjaxtaylor, was just wondering why you lumped all shows that have cast as fake, especially since you stated that you have never watched it. Nothing to hide just curious as to how you reached that conclusion. That’s all.”

The exchange earned Rosbach a social media block from Taylor. “Well, it finally happened, @mrjaxtaylor blocked me,” Rosbach joked on Twitter. He later joked about it on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I’m crushed,” he quipped.

Captain Lee and Jax squashed their ‘Below Deck’ and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ beef

Rosbach and Taylor eventually squashed their social media beef. They shot a Bravo commercial for Hulu where they sat down together and Taylor unblocked Rosbach on social media. They also “squashed their beef” at BravoCon 2019.

When Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright announced they were expecting a baby, Rosbach congratulated the couple.

“I’m excited for Jax,” Rosbach said on WWHL, Bravo’s The Daily Dish reports. “I think this might be a turning point for the guy. And I’m gonna reach out to him, soon. I seriously am because that’s overdue when somebody that you’ve had interaction with is having a baby and you should step up and say, ‘Hey, I’m happy for you.’”