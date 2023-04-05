Ben Barnes Discusses ‘Toxic’ Darkling and Darklina on ‘Shadow and Bone’: ‘It’s Really Effed Up’

Shadow and Bone is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. Based on the bestselling book series, Shadow and Bone tells the story of Alina Starkov and how she learns to control her special powers. At every turn, Alina runs up against General Kirigan, also known as the Darkling — a gifted wizard who is much more than what he seems. From the very beginning, a vocal contingent of fans have “shipped” Alina and the Darkling, imagining a romance between the two. However, actor Ben Barnes, who plays Kirigan in the Netflix series, has something to say about the romance, and about the character of Kirigan in general.

The second season of ‘Shadow and Bone’ is now streaming on Netflix

Ben Barnes attends Netflix’s “Shadow & Bone” Season 2 Premiere I Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

The first season of Shadow and Bone premiered on Netflix in April 2021, and it quicklydominated the streaming service. Fans loved the epic world-building and the intriguing storyline. Most of all, however, they loved the characters, including the defiant Alina and mysterious General Kirigan, who is highly invested in making sure that Alina is able to develop and refine her power.

The second season, which debuted in March 2023, picks up after a break in the relationship between Alina and Kirigan. Alina has realized Kirigan is actually a villainous character who will stop at nothing to reach his own goals. For fans, however, the chemistry between Alina and Kirigan is still there. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Barnes opened up about the fan reaction to Kirigan and why he considers the character to be so “toxic.”

What did Ben Barnes say about the ‘toxic’ Darklina ship?

The Darkling making his attack in SHADOW AND BONE Season 2 had me on the edge of my seat. pic.twitter.com/5GZkesfR3a — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 28, 2023

Fans of all ages love Barnes, and appreciate the intense way that he brings Kirigan to life. Many have joined the “Darklina” ship, which pairs up Alina and Kirigan in an epic romance. Barnes isn’t on board, however, telling Cosmopolitan “He’s a very toxic character, and the author has stood by this. I think that in the first season, the trick is to make him not seem that way so you do feel betrayed by him as a viewer.”

Barnes went on to note “Even by the end of it, you’re asking, “Is there an opportunity for love?” Hopefully, people can see the poison in his veins and the trouble in his mind as you go through season 2. But the really toxic thing about him is that he believes he’s the victim. That’s where it’s really effed up.”

Ben Barnes is receiving praise for his performance as General Kirigan/Darkling

don't open this tweet unless you've finished season 2 of S&B? pic.twitter.com/tegaJf7IO8 — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) March 27, 2023

Even if the relationship between Alina and the Darkling doesn’t end in romance, viewers are totally invested. On Rotten Tomatoes, the second season of Shadow and Bone has 83% on the Tomatometer, as well as an 80% audience score, with Barnes’ excellent performance as Kirigan/Darkling, highlighted as a strength of the show.

A review from Tom’s Guide notes that “Barnes, of course, is ‘Shadow and Bone’s’ biggest star, so it’s no surprise that he’s the most magnetic of all the cast members. He clearly relishes chewing the scenery as the tortured Darkling. I only wish there was more of him in Shadow and Bone season 2.”