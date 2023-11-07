'Big Brother' Season 25 finale week is here, and the first round of the final Head of Household competition is complete. Here's who won, plus, our season winner predictions.

The Big Brother Season 25 finale is almost here, and we’re down to three houseguests. Jag Bains, Matt Klotz, and Bowie Jane will battle it out to get to the final two before casting the third houseguest off to the jury. Here’s what to know about the Head of Household round one winner and predictions, according to the Big Brother Season 25 finale spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 finale spoilers ahead.]

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 finale spoilers: Who won the Head of Household round 1 competition?

The Big Brother Season 25 finale spoilers are rolling in, and Matt Klotz won the first round of the final Head of Household competition.

Bowie Jane, Jag Bains, and Matt Klotz made it through the previous eviction with Felicia Cannon heading off to the jury. The final three worked together well throughout the season. But Jag is working overtime to ensure a spot in the final two. He spoke to Bowie about working together in the hopes of getting Matt out of the game before they reach the finale. And on Monday, Nov. 6, he told Matt that they needed to stay the course to vote Bowie out.

With Matt winning the first round of the HOH competition, Bowie and Jag will compete to win the second round. Then, during the third round, Matt competes against the round two winner. This will then determine who wins the HOH competition during the finale week. The last HOH winner casts the final eviction vote, deciding who joins the jury last.

Who will win ‘Big Brother’ Season 25? Here’s our prediction

The Big Brother Season 25 finale winner will absolutely come down to Matt Klotz or Jag Bains. While Bowie Jane somehow made it to the final three, she’ll easily lose against either Matt or Jag. With this in mind, if Matt or Jag win the HOH competition during the finale week, they should keep Bowie around for the final two.

If Matt makes it to the final two, he’ll likely win against Jag or Bowie. Jag was previously evicted, so the jury may already have a chip on their shoulder regarding him reentering the game and making it to the final two houseguests. As for Matt, he kept a fantastic social game throughout the entire season. His likeability will surely earn him the win over Jag.

If Matt gets evicted before the final two, Jag will win against Bowie. Sorry, Bowie — it doesn’t look like you have much chance.

The Big Brother Season 25 finale airs on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

