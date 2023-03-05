‘Big Brother’: Where Is Bayleigh Dayton in 2023, and Is She Still Married to Swaggy C Williams?

Big Brother two-time competitor and The Challenge finalist Bayleigh Dayton met now-husband Chris “Swaggy C” Williams while competing on the CBS reality TV series in 2018. Where is Bayleigh now, and is she still married to Swaggy C?

Bayleigh Dayton is still married to Swaggy C Williams

Missouri native Bayleigh Dayton and Connecticut-based day trader Chris “Swaggy C” Williams met in 2018 while competing on CBS’s Big Brother 20. Even though he was evicted in Week 2, they formed a close showmance, and he proposed to her the next time he saw her at the finale.

They married a few months later, in February 2019, without a formal ceremony and kept the marriage a secret. The couple eventually revealed the news in a January 2020 YouTube video. In late 2019, Bayleigh and Swaggy C competed on The Challenge: Total Madness together, and then he announced his exit from reality TV.

On the other hand, Bayleigh returned to Big Brother for season 22’s All Stars in the summer of 2020 but got evicted before the jury phase.

Additionally, they appeared in a July 2020 episode of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress Season 19 before she claimed she likely wouldn’t appear in another competition show again. After moving to Houston, Texas, from Los Angeles, the couple relocated to Puerto Rico. In May 2022, she revealed their first pregnancy, and they welcomed daughter Alora Leigh on August 1. Bayleigh and Swaggy are currently still married and raising their child together.

Bayleigh and Swaggy competed on ‘The Challenge’ together

Before announcing their marriage, the Big Brother showmance competed on The Challenge: Total Madness together and alongside a few other season 20 castmates, including Fessy Shafaat and winner Kaycee Clark.

She performed well, winning three daily missions. After Swaggy C’s elimination and Kaycee’s betrayal, Bayleigh ended up facing Aneesa Ferreira.

Swaggy worries about Bayleigh getting thrown into Purgatory by the Tribunal in this deleted scene from last night's episode. #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/qgDmEuyANJ — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) May 14, 2020

However, she defeated the veteran and advanced to the finals, where she finished third after injuring her knee.

Following the season, which finished airing in July 2020, Swaggy announced his retirement from reality TV. It seemed as though Bayleigh would follow suit, but she decided to compete in Big Brother 22, which started filming in August 2020.

Bayleigh has competed in two seasons of ‘Big Brother’

After getting into an early showmance and then losing the battle to a dominant Level Six alliance in Big Brother 20, Bayleigh entered season 22 with a different game plan.

However, she still formed a close duo with Da’Vonne Rogers, calling themselves Black Girl Magic. In Week 5, Bayleigh referred to Da’Vonne as her “untouchable” to then Head of Household Christmas Abbott.

“With everything that is going on in the world, it’s very important for these types of conversations to happen.” #BBDavonne #BBBayleigh pic.twitter.com/QcyD5QBjFP — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 17, 2020

It gave her ammunition to target the pair, although their time would come soon anyway, as they weren’t a part of the dominating Committee alliance.

She nominated them together, and Bayleigh went home in a unanimous vote. Following her second appearance, the Missouri native answered a fan on her Instagram story and admitted she probably wouldn’t compete in another reality TV series.