‘Big Brother’: Terrance’s Twitter Locked After Homophobic Tweet Aimed at Turner

Big Brother 24 After Party allies Terrance Higgins and Matt “Turner” were friendly with each other during the season. However, they haven’t been on good terms since the October 22 finale. The two have taken shots at each other several times on social media, but it reached a new low when Terrance made a homophobic comment, resulting in his Twitter account getting locked.

Terrance Higgins’s Twitter account locked due to a homophobic tweet

In early January 2023, Big Brother 24 houseguest Terrance Higgins reportedly attempted to defend castmate Daniel Durston from comments that third-place finisher Matt “Turner” allegedly referred to the Vegas-based performer as a predator.

In his response, Terrance called Turner a “f***ing creep” and implied that the young houseguest enjoyed alleged childhood abuse as he currently identifies as bisexual. Many viewers were offended by his remark, including winner Taylor Hale who tweeted her support of Turner, reported Terrance’s comment, resulting in Twitter locking his account.

Turner, and every other member of the LGBTQIA+ community – I will always have your back. — Taylor Hale (@TheTayMack) January 4, 2023

One fan posted a screenshot of the message from Twitter explaining they believe Terrance broke their “hateful conduct rule” through several reports.

As a result, Terrance is temporarily banned from posting, retweeting, or liking content and could get suspended if the Big Brother star breaks the rules again. YouTuber Late Night Crew, or LNC, Terrance, and Daniel frequently speak negatively about their former castmates, including Turner and Taylor.

Matt “Turner” and Terrance recently butt heads

Turner owns a Massachusetts-based custom rug and thrift shop, The Rug Shack, alongside fianceé Megan Belmonte, and the couple frequently promote their business.

Following the BB24 finale, Terrance publicly supported another one. He uploaded a video of someone making a rug to Twitter and encouraged his followers to support the artist.

LMAO BRO are you FOR REAL this mad I left you on read or wtf is good? LAME ? https://t.co/Iz2Fcoy7vr pic.twitter.com/kVan9Mykw3 — TURNER (BB24) (@turnur) December 3, 2022

“Get them from a King; we don’t do shacks,” he added, clearly throwing shade at Turner. Daniel, who’s also started beef with the finalist after the show ended, chimed in by quote tweeting Terrance and added, “Go off King,” with the 100 emoji.

Turner caught wind of the tweet and asked if Terrance was upset that he didn’t respond to his last text message in which the Chicago-based DJ sent him a Mac Miller song.

Daniel Durston has called Turner a ‘b**** boy’

Shortly after the season, Daniel went live on Instagram, talking about his short-lived experience on the reality show.

When asked about the pettiest thing that happened during the season, Daniel answered Muffingate, in which Turner ate Jasmine Davis’s muffins and refused to own up to it.

12- follower count

13- my week three veto speech was about you

14- you are the reason your bf was evicted

15- again, morning hugs?

16- bad breath

17- your reply’s are turned off

18- Pinned tweet was Taylor blocked you?

19- Predator vibes

20- here’s another ratio — TURNER (BB24) (@turnur) January 2, 2023

Many Live Feed viewers found the situation amusing, which boosted Turner’s popularity as the BB community initially didn’t like him. However, it annoyed Daniel, who felt Turner acted like a “b**** boy” instead of confessing.

He started another rant but quickly stopped himself, noting, “I can’t even say the words I want to say.” The edit also seemed to bother Daniel as he felt it painted the young houseguest as a “funny, cute, nerd guy” instead of a villain. Big Brother is available to watch on Paramount+.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.