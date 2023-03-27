‘Big Brother’: Where is Caleb ‘Beast-Mode Cowboy’ Reynolds Now?

Caleb Reynolds made his mark on Big Brother and eventually became a fan-favorite on Survivor as he competed in two seasons. However, “Beast-Mode Cowboy” hasn’t appeared in a show since 2017. What is he doing now?

Where is Caleb ‘Beast-Mode Cowboy’ now?

Kentucky-based veteran Caleb “Beast-Mode Cowboy” Reynolds rose to fame with his appearance on Big Brother 16 in 2014. He later competed in two seasons of Survivor and became a fan favorite. The veteran made his most recent reality TV appearance in 2017 and hasn’t returned.

In December 2017, Caleb became a first-time father when his wife Ashley, whom he married in 2016, welcomed their daughter, Mila Rose. He already had a “bonus child” named Kylie, who Ashley already had from a previous relationship.

What's next for #BBCaleb? Here are 8 things you need to know from his live chat. http://t.co/Ai1lAPxznx #BB16 pic.twitter.com/UgEAHLQkUw — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 19, 2014

Beast-Mode Cowboy currently participates in bodybuilding competitions under the men’s physique category but had a back injury in January 2019. While he didn’t elaborate on what happened, the veteran posted a video of him using a walker and asked for prayers. In August 2021, several reality TV stars participated in a Big Brother (USA) vs. Big Brother Canada boxing match. Caleb defeated BBCan8 star Michael’ Rocky Mountain’ Stubley by unanimous decision. While he celebrated his win, it’s unclear if Beast-Mode Cowboy will continue boxing.

Shortly later, the Survivor favorite announced he and his wife were expecting their second child. In March 2022, the family of four welcomed a baby boy Alyus Cole. A couple of months ago, in January 2023, they revealed they are still growing their family as Ashley’s currently pregnant with their third child together, a girl.

Caleb competed in ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Survivor’

In 2014, Caleb made his reality TV debut on Big Brother Season 16. Despite helping assemble the dominant Bomb Squad alliance, his infatuation with outsider Amber Borzotra relegated him to the bottom of the group.

Caleb, nicknamed Beast-Mode Cowboy, used his multiple competition wins to target whoever the Hitmen (eventual winner Derrick Levasseur and runner-up Cody Calafiore) wanted, including Frankie Grande, who would’ve taken Caleb to the end.

Can Caleb & Tai still be friends after a tense tribal on #SurvivorGameChangers? Beast Mode Cowboy clears the air: https://t.co/yo0dRyhfKT pic.twitter.com/OfF0WmWtq6 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) March 17, 2017

The Hitmen turned on him at the final four, blindsiding their loyal soldier. His run on the show and insane stories made him a fan favorite who received the rare opportunity as a Big Brother alum to compete on another CBS reality competition show, Survivor. He competed in season 32’s Kaôh Rōng (2016) as part of the Beauty tribe and became popular with the other contestants.

Additionally, Caleb performed well in the challenges, but it led to a heatstroke after he pushed himself to win a reward for his tribe, resulting in an early medical evacuation. A couple of seasons later, he returned for season 34’s Game Changers (2017) as part of the cast featuring memorable players. He began the competition in good standing on his tribe, again employing a social and competitive game. Despite reuniting with Kaôh Rōng ally Tai Trang, he was eliminated early during the Tribe Switch. In his two seasons on the reality show, Caleb placed 15th and 18th, respectively.

New episodes of Survivor air Wednesdays on CBS.