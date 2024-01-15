A 2024 'comeback' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may see the pair find themselves having a harder time keeping the 'pubic's attention,' a PR expert says.

It’s a new year with a new focus for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to want 2024 to be all about a “comeback.” However, it’s not without a “threat” to the pair’s supposed goal. A PR expert says Harry and Meghan risk a big problem as they get to work on their redemption plans.

‘Apathy’ is the ‘biggest threat’ to a 2024 Harry and Meghan ‘comeback’

Harry and Meghan have to tread carefully as they embark on overhauling their public image. Why? Because, as Dauntless PR’s Eleanor Cora told Express, there’s a danger of “apathy” in the eyes of the public.

“The biggest threat to Harry and Meghan’s plans for a comeback is apathy,” Cora said. “The novelty of getting a glimpse behind the royal curtain may be starting to wear off.”

Harry and Meghan have let the public in on life behind palace walls multiple times since leaving royal life behind.

“And now the public has heard what the pair have to say,” she continued. “It may become more challenging for them to keep the public’s attention.”

Harry and Meghan risk becoming ‘too accessible and available’

Cora continued, saying that as new projects from Harry and Meghan begin to trickle out into the world, there’s a risk having too much going on could backfire.

“The more they reveal of themselves, the less mysterious and appealing they become,” she explained before calling it their “biggest mistake.”

“Their biggest mistake so far is likely to be that they have made themselves too accessible and available,” the PR expert added.

Since leaving life as working royals in 2020, Harry and Meghan have, among other things, inked lucrative deals, participated in a bombshell Oprah interview, and been the subject of a Netflix docuseries.

Plus, Harry made waves with his January 2023 Spare memoir, which quickly became a bestseller.

As for what’s next, the only upcoming project Harry and Meghan have revealed publicly is producing the film adaptation of Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune through Archewell Productions as part of their Netflix deal.

Although Meghan did tease that she and Harry have “many exciting things” coming at a November 2023 red carpet event.

‘Poking fun at themselves’ may be important for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2024 ‘comeback’

Since early 2023, Harry and Meghan have been roasted time and time again. The internet, late-night talk shows, South Park, Family Guy, and, more recently, the Golden Globes.

Remember Harry getting publicly ridiculed for his frostbitten penis anecdote in Spare? Harry didn’t have any “hurt feelings,” an author has since said.

Although now it could be beneficial for Harry and Meghan to show they’re up for a laugh, too.

“If Harry and Meghan can get comfortable in poking fun at themselves and even allow themselves to be roasted, it could vastly improve their public image,” Ryan McCormick, a PR expert, said (via Mirror).

That, coupled with “doing hands-on work to help those in need” in “destitute countries,” would, he added, demonstrate Harry and Meghan are “capable of making a positive impact on the world.”