Billie Eilish Fans Are Creeped Out by the Lyrics to 1 of Her Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford’s Songs

Billie Eilish fans are concerned after one of her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford’s old songs resurfaced. Here’s the track fans are talking about and why they are disturbed by the lyrics.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford | Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Billie Eilish’s relationship with The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford has received criticism over their age difference

In November, Billie Eilish confirmed her relationship with The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford. The “Your Power” singer turned 21 on Dec. 18, and her boyfriend is 10 years her senior at 31.

“It’s really cool, and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” Eilish gushed to Vanity Fair about her new romance. “I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his a**! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me.”

The “Bad Guy” singer has received criticism over the age gap in her relationship. Come fans have accused Rutherford of “grooming” Eilish because photos show he has known her since she was a young teenager. The couple seemingly responded to the comments about their age difference by dressing as a baby and an old man for Halloween.

Since the “Happier Than Ever” singer started dating Rutherford, the lyrics to an old song by The Neighbourhood have fans even more worried about Eilish’s relationship.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford make red carpet debut wrapped in Gucci blanket https://t.co/fchXs3gHEy pic.twitter.com/wDHEqXKbkT — Page Six (@PageSix) November 6, 2022

Before he was Billie Eilish’s boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford wrote a song about dating a young girl

The 2015 song “Single” by The Neighbourhood has some fans concerned about Billie Eilish’s relationship with Jesse Rutherford. Rutherford is credited as a writer on the song, written from the perspective of someone craving a romance with a “baby girl” when he knows she is too young for him.

“I don’t know if we should be alone together/ I still got a crush, that’s obvious/ If nobody’s around, what’s stopping us?” Rutherford sings on the track. “Just a baby, but she’s growing up so fast/ And I’m allergic to the waiting/ She’s just a baby girl/ And I love to watch her dance/ But it’s making me go crazy.”

The music video heavily features Rutherford’s then-girlfriend, Devon Lee Carlson. They reportedly started dating in 2015, when Carlson was 21 and Rutherford was 24. But the former couple met in high school, when their three-year age difference would have been more significant.

“Single” is likely about his relationship with Carlson, not Eilish. But it still shows a pattern of controversial age gaps in Rutherford’s love life.

The Neighbourhood’s 2015 song “Daddy Issues” also centers around a romance with a “little girl.” “Go ahead and cry, little girl/ Nobody does it like you do,” Rutherford sings on the track. “I know that you got daddy issues/ And if you were my little girl/ I’d do whatever I could do/ I’d run away and hide with you.”

Fans slammed The Neighbourhood song

Billie Eilish fans criticized Jesse Rutherford’s song “Single.” They discussed the track in a Reddit thread after the couple was spotted together at Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles, California, in October 2022.

“…it’s been known Jesse is a creep, listen to the song ‘single’ by the NBHD and you can tell its literally ab him dating an under-age girl and feeling guilty but still wanting it,” wrote one fan.

“It’s been outed multiple times that he started screwing around with devon when she was 15 and he was 18. Jesse himself said that they met as a freshman and senior but didn’t outwardly say they started fooling around then but it’s come out since they have,” said another fan.

One fan commented, “He also knew her when she was underage. Her relationships are always questionable.”