The mother of soap star Billy Miller is speaking out about her son’s cause of death. The Young and The Restless and General Hospital alum died Sept. 15 at age 43.

Billy Miller accepts Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for ‘The Young and the Restless’ onstage during The 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on June 22, 2014 | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NATAS

Miller’s death shocked fans, who knew the actor as Billy on Young and The Restless. His role on the soap won him three Daytime Emmys. He also played Richie on All My Children and Jason/Drew on General Hospital, as well as appearing in Suits, Truth Be Told, NCIS, and other shows and movies.

In a statement shared with Today, Miller’s manager noted that he was “struggling with manic depression” when he died. In a subsequent statement shared with Soap Opera Digest, Patricia Miller addressed rumors about the soap star’s cause of death.

“He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years,” she said of her late son. “He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends, and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life. The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were but they just aren’t.”

The death of her “beautiful son BJ” was “devastating,” Patricia said. She added that she wanted to “personally thank the many fans & personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers & condolences sent to me and my family.”

“We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss,” she added. “I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support.”

Chrishell Stause, Jason Thompson pay tribute to Billy Miller

Billy Miller in ‘General Hospital’ | Matt Petit/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

After his death, many of Miller’s colleagues took to social media to share tributes to the late actor.

Chrishell Stause, who appeared with Miller on All My Children, said in an Instagram update (via Today) that she was “still processing” the news.

“Too many feelings, but you are gone way too soon,” she wrote.

Jason Thompson, who took over the role of Billy Abbott on The Young and The Restless from Miller and also worked with him on General Hospital shared his thoughts on Instagram.

“Billy was a special actor,” he wrote. “My heart goes out to his family, his friends that loves him so much, our cast mates and his many, many fans. Billy – thank you for keeping me honest. For as long as the opportunity is mine, I will forever dedicate myself to the history you built for Billy Abbott on [The Young and The Restless].”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.

