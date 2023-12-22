Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert spent several Christmases together. Here was one of their favorite traditions they participated in year after year.

Christmas season is here, and The Voice fans are curious about what Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have in store. Stefani recently starred as a coach in The Voice Season 24 while Shelton stepped away from the series to focus on other endeavors. Now, the couple will come together to celebrate the holidays. But before Shelton and Stefani dated, the country star spent his Christmases with Miranda Lambert. Here’s what his favorite holiday tradition was with his ex-wife.

Blake Shelton loved to wrap Christmas presents with Miranda Lambert — especially with alcohol involved

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert seemed like the perfect match before Shelton met Gwen Stefani. The country stars began dating in 2006 and got married in 2011. Unfortunately, their relationship made headlines when they were headed for divorce in 2015. But Shelton and Lambert got candid about their romance before the divorce announcement. And Shelton opened up their favorite Christmas tradition.

In December 2013, Extra asked Shelton about his favorite holiday activity. “The actual wrapping of the presents,” he answered. “That’s something that Miranda and I make a point that we do. Actually, she does it, and I mix her drinks while she’s doing it.”

Regarding the perfect Christmas gift for Shelton, he loves a good drink. “Alcohol is always in high demand around my house,” he added.

So, what does Lambert drink during the holidays? We imagine Shelton mixed a tequila or vodka cocktail for her, as that’s what she loved to have while recording music. “In the studio, I bring tequila or Titos. One of the two,” she said in 2022, according to Outsider. “And so I’m always like, when the studio gets intense, I’m like, ‘Everyone just take a break.’”

Blake Shelton once recorded tips for making festive drinks perfect for friends and family

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert loved a good cocktail around the holidays, and we imagine the same goes for Shelton and Gwen Stefani in 2023. In 2017, Shelton shared his favorite tips for making drinks around Christmas. He teamed up with Smithworks Vodka to tell fans how he loves to serve a cocktail.

Shelton’s first tip is to add diet lemon-lime soda to vodka. With a citrus wedge on the side of the drink, Shelton swears by this classic.

“My next tip for throwing a holiday party is to always add a touch of personality to everything you do,” the country singer added. He then threw a candy cane into the lemon-lime vodka soda drink for extra holiday pizzazz.

“There’s one more tip to a Blake-style holiday,” he said. “Always raise a glass to your friends and family.” Shelton then clanked glasses with others in the Smithworks Vodka clip.

Miranda Lambert said she and Blake Shelton loved to decorate the house for the holidays

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert clearly loved spending Christmas together during their marriage. “It’s our light at the end of the tunnel,” she said, according to Taste of Country. “We can stop rushing around and just be together.” Regarding food, she mentioned Shelton loved to choose complicated dishes for her to make. And the couple enjoyed decorating their home together.

Shelton still loves decorating for Christmas with Gwen Stefani. While visiting the Jennifer Hudson Show, the country star admitted that he loves to put his Christmas decorations up as soon as possible, even before Thanksgiving.

“Because, listen to me, not only does it look festive and awesome and beautiful, also, if you’re gonna go through the trouble of putting all that crap up, get some time out of it,” he told Jennifer Hudson. “Like, two weeks? It takes that long to put it up!”

