Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani starred in an iconic Super Bowl ad together years ago. Here's what Shelton said about it.

The Voice brought Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together, and fans have rooted for the country superstar and the No Doubt frontwoman from the beginning. Shelton and Stefani once starred in a Super Bowl ad that had viewers rolling. But what did the couple think of it? Here’s what Shelton had to say.

Blake Shelton talked about his past Super Bowl ad with Gwen Stefani that drew millions of viewers

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani seem like an unlikely couple on paper, but they’re perfect for each other. This was the theme of their Super Bowl commercial in 2021.

In the T-Mobile commercial, Stefani talks to Adam Levine on the phone and tells him that she wants to date a man who’s “maybe from another country,” “cultured,” and “not threatened by a strong, confident woman.” Unfortunately, her spotty cellular service makes it sound like she wants a “country” man who’s “uncultured” and “threatened by a strong, confident woman.” Levine then looks at Blake Shelton, as they’re at the bar together, and decides this must be the man of Stefani’s dreams. The commercial ends with Stefani shocked to see Shelton walking up to her on a blind date.

Shelton shared his thoughts on the ad. “It was funny; we had a blast,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “When I read the script, I thought it was a great idea. I thought it was so funny. Because people still don’t really understand why she’s with me. And fair enough, right? So, I loved being able to spin that out.”

Blake Shelton said his phone was ‘on fire’ after the ad aired to the public

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals | Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani knew the Super Bowl commercial was a hit due to how many people blew up their phones after seeing the advertisement aired. While speaking to Stephen Colbert, Shelton noted that his phone was “on fire” that night.

“Man, I have been in this business now, as far as being a country singer, for 20 years,” Shelton started. “… And I’ve had some good luck over the years. I’ve won some awards. Some high points in my life. And clearly, none of that mattered compared to being in a Super Bowl commercial. You know, you win an award and you think people that are in your life, they’re gonna text you, they’re gonna say. And I’ve had a little bit, but not until I was in a Super Bowl commercial did I really feel like I connected with everybody. Now I know officially how many people watch the Super Bowl.”

“My phone was on fire,” the country star continued. “It was melting that night.”

Shelton and Stefani weren’t yet married at the time, but they were engaged. Shelton shared that he still felt “shocked” by their engagement. “You can’t blame me for jumping at the opportunity,” he said.

The couple has plans for Super Bowl 2024

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have Super Bowl plans for 2024. While Stefani is headlining a pregame show for Super Bowl LVIII on TikTok, she and Shelton are still making plans for the big game, especially regarding the food.

“It’s really about that and the drinks, and how are we going to indulge?” Stefani told People. “And I said to [Blake], I was like, ‘Why are we even having this conversation? You know that I’m going to blow it in the first 15 minutes. I’m going to blow through the seven-layer dip, and I’m not going to be able to fit anything else in my stomach, and I’m going to be so mad the rest of the day.”

Stefani and Shelton also plan to debut their new duet, “Purple Irises,” at the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate.

