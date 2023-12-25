What do 'The Voice' stars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani eat for Christmas? Here's the wild dish that Stefani cooks every year and Shelton previously never heard of.

NBC’s The Voice brought Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together. Now, the couple happily lives a country life together in Oklahoma. Shelton and Stefani started creating holiday traditions together when they wed in 2021. However, Shelton had never heard of one Christmas dish before marrying the No Doubt frontwoman. Here’s the dish.

‘The Voice’ star Blake Shelton said he never ‘heard’ of this Christmas dish that’s a staple for Gwen Stefani

The Voice stars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani embrace celebrating the holidays together. However, before meeting his wife, Shelton had “never heard of” Stefani’s Christmas dish staple: the “timpano pasta dome.”

The timpano pasta dome involves wrapping dough around an array of cheese and sauce and baking it in the oven. “You take it out and turn it over, and you take the bowl off, and you’ve got this dome that looks like this big round crust thing,” Shelton explained on the Jennifer Hudson Show, according to OK! Magazine. “You cut into it, and there’s heaven inside of it. There’s all kinds of stuff, and it’s so good.”

In 2021, Stefani and Shelton gave fans an inside look into creating the annual Italian dome via Instagram. The couple chronicled the entire event, including the potentially disastrous moment when Shelton had to flip the dish out of the pan onto a plate. Thankfully, the timpano pasta dome stayed fully intact. But that’s not always the case.

“Last year, we screwed up, I’m sorry!” Stefani told Entertainment Tonight. “But I’m hoping to make up for last year. We’re going to make sure we do everything from scratch. We love making the memories.”

Gwen Stefani says all she wants for Christmas is for everyone to ‘be happy’

The Voice Season 24 coach, Gwen Stefani, loves cooking up the “timpano pasta dome” every year. Blake Shelton’s clearly gotten on board with it, too. But the holiday season isn’t just about the food. Stefani told Entertainment Tonight that what she wants most of all is for everyone to “be happy” on Christmas.

“Honestly, I just want everyone to be happy and to have that moment, you know what I’m saying?” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. “It feels like there’s a lot of stress in the air, and I just want my kids to have the most great memories that we could ever make together this Christmas. I know that we’ll be able to do that.”

What do Blake Shelton and his wife get each other for Christmas?

The Voice stars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani agree not to exchange Christmas gifts every year. But Stefani doesn’t abide by this rule. While visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Shelton said he wakes up to “a pile of crap” on Christmas morning that Stefani bought for him.

“We do the deal every year where it’s like, ‘Don’t get me anything for Christmas,'” Shelton said, according to Taste of Country. ” … And then, sure enough, I’m sitting there on Christmas morning, and there’s a pile of crap that tall of gifts that she gets me.”

Shelton’s clearly buying Stefani Christmas gifts, too, so they’re both guilty. We’ll have to wait and see what their 2023 holiday season includes.

