‘Blue Bloods’ returns with new episodes April 5

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in ‘Blue Bloods’ | Peter Kramer/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Blue Bloods normally airs on Friday nights on CBS. But due to NCAA March Madness, a new episode of the Tom Selleck cop drama won’t air on March 22.

Instead, CBS will air the Duke vs. Vermont game at 7:10 p.m. ET, followed by Wisconsin vs. James Madison at 9:40 p.m. ET.

Blue Bloods is also off on March 29 as the NCAA tournament continues. The show returns with a new episode on Friday, April 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes also stream on Paramount+. CBS has not yet revealed details about the upcoming episode of Blue Bloods.

The final, two-part season of Blue Bloods is currently airing on CBS. In November 2023, the network announced the show would be ending after season 14. However, there have been hints that the show might be un-canceled.

During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen Live, series star Donnie Wahlberg said season 14 was “potentially” the last for Blue Bloods.

“There are rumblings, so we’ll see what happens,” Wahlberg said (via People).

‘Fire Country’ and ‘S.W.A.T.’ are also on a break

Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards in ‘Fire Country’ | Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Blue Bloods isn’t the only CBS Friday night show taking a break for March Madness. S.W.A.T. and Fire Country are also on pause for the next two weeks.

S.W.A.T. returns on April 5. In “Last Call,” Hondo and the team launch a citywide manhunt for the robbery crew responsible ​​for the shocking shooting of a member of 20-Squad. Meanwhile, Deacon’s plans for his future hit a snag, and Powell and Alfaro clash over a tricky issue.

Fire Country is also back on April 5. In “This Storm Will Pass,” the station 42 crew must protect Edgewater and take cover when an extremely rare and dangerous fire tornado leaves lives in peril.

The schedule for CBS’s Thursday night shows has also changed for March Madness. Young Sheldon, Ghosts, and Elsbeth won’t air new episodes on March 22 and 29. All three shows return on April 4. So Help Me Todd is back with new episodes on April 11.

The NCAA tournament doesn’t affect shows that air on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays on CBS. Fans can expect new episodes of The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, NCIS, and NCIS: Hawai’i on March 25; FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted on March 26; and Survivor and The Amazing Race on March 27.

