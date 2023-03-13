‘BMF’: Kash Doll Reacts to Monique’s Fate

Kash Doll has been a major player on BMF since the first season. The Detroit-born rapper portrayed Monique, who was a staple in the life of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Meech” Flenory Jr.), who runs the drug organization BMF with his younger brother, Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). The brothers faced constant obstacles when building their organization, namely, the off-kilter gangster Lamar (Eric Kofi-Abrefa).

Now following the events of episode 209, Kash Doll is reacting to Monique’s fate.

Eric Kofi Abrefa as Lamar Silas and Arkeisha Knight as Monique in ‘BMF’ | Starz

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from BMF Season 2, Episode 9.]

‘BMF’ Monique character was central to season 3

Fans were thrilled to learn that Kash Doll would be reprising her role as Monique in BMF Season 2, the on-again, off-again girlfriend of Meech. Monique has also had a previous relationship with Lamar, who was obsessed with her. It didn’t help that Meech and Lamar were mortal enemies.

A paralegal and a mother, Monique never backed down from standing her ground. “First off, she was a bad chick,” Kash Doll told The Culture Commentator about her character. “Secondly, she’s a woman from Detroit. She’s a boss outside of her love life, which was kind of complicated. She still had respect from both of those men that she was dealing with. In the 80s it’s the cash dollar-type thing except for I’m not a mother. She continues to push through like us Black women do.”

Kash Doll reacts to Monique’s fate

After plotting to kill Lamar to free herself from his intensity and the ongoing war that he had with Meech and BMF, Monique felt herself getting sucked in further with the unhinged gangster. Her dependency on the drugs that he supplied her with didn’t help. In the end, Lamar got the better of Monique and killed her.

Now Kash Doll is reflecting on her character’s fate and her two seasons on BMF. In a moving Instagram caption, she shared,

Y’all my girl Monique gone…. She put up a fight though if it helps (bc i see y’all upset) the lady I was portraying really passed away in real life and she did have one of Big Meech daughters… me and the real Zoey talk all the time and she put me up on game @yataviachristiana However, thanks everyone for the support I enjoyed this experience and will love to do it again! @[email protected] luv y’all forever! @bmfstarzI can’t lie @ekabrefa u wrong as hell.

In real life, it appears that Monique, whose real name was Yolanda Smith, died in 2004.

‘BMF’ Season 3 overview

While Monique’s story has ended, BMF is just beginning. The drama series has already been renewed for a third season. From episode 209, “High Treason,” it’s clear that Meech has his sights set on Atlanta as the new Meeca for their business.

Executive producer Heather Zuhlke will take over temporarily as showrunner as creator Randy Huggins deals with some health challenges. Additionally, executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has announced that three BMF spinoffs are in the works at Starz. He has called the BMF Universe, BMF Immortal.