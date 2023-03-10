‘BMF’: Fans Are Worried Markisha Is the Key to Terry’s Downfall

BMF Season 2 is coming to a close in the next couple of weeks, and fans are concerned that Markisha (La La Anthony) will be Terry’s (Da’Vinchi) downfall. In the ’80s-set series, which takes place in Detroit, Terry has reentered the drug game with his older brother Meech (Demetrius “Meech” Flenory Jr.)

However, fans are worried that Markisha’s influence over Terry will be the key to featuring the brothers’ relationship.

La La Anthony as Markisha Taylor on ‘BMF’| Starz

The real Markisha Taylor in ‘BMF’

Markisha, like many characters on BMF, is based on a real person. Anthony’s character is reportedly based on Terry Flenory’s longtime girlfriend, Tonesa Welch, the First Lady of BMF. Welch has spoken up about some of the inconsistencies between the real-life story and what is seen on screen, specifically the age difference between Markisha and Terry.

On the show, Terry is just 17, and Markisha is a 26-year-old married mother of two. Welch is horrified by this since she and Terry did not begin dating in real life until he was 25.

This next episode of @bmfstarz is ????do y’all trust Markeisha??? ? RT pic.twitter.com/ugqMnOO4OH — LA LA (@lala) March 2, 2023

‘BMF’ Terry and Markisha could be the downfall

Though she’s still married, it’s clear that Markisha has a ton of sway over Terry. Since she is older and experienced, Terry has done everything he can to impress her. He and Meech worked to get the Columbian to connect, and he’s already been showering her with gifts in addition to time and attention, though his now-ex-girlfriend LaWanda (Sydney Mitchell) is pregnant with his second child.

Meech can already see the type of hold that Markisha has on his brother, and he’s not pleased about it all. “Meech has this thing with Markisha. Meech does not like Markisha at all,” Da’Vinchi told POPSUGAR. “And I think that starts making the brothers build a certain tension again, which some could argue and say that that could be part of the brothers’ demise.”

Fans are already concerned that Markisha will be one of the main reasons for Meech and Terry’s eventual estrangement. For fans who followed the original story, the brothers were completely estranged when they were arrested and imprisoned in 2004.

‘BMF’ Season 3 is in the works

Though the second season of BMF has not yet finished airing, Starz has already renewed the series for a third season. Moreover, executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has said that he is working with the network on several BMF spinoffs, which he has dubbed BMF Immortal.

Now that fans know a third season is a go, they’ve learned that several superstars will join the cast in recurring roles. Deadline reports that 2 Chainz will join the cast as Stacks, “an Atlanta-born and bred distributor whose wisdom and stature command respect wherever he goes. Fiercely loyal and determined to provide for his family no matter the cost, Stacks lives by the street code and challenges Meech’s leadership style.”

In addition to the rapper, R&B singer Ne-Yo has also been cast on the show as “Rodney ‘Greeny’ Green, “a local Atlanta player who’s all about making the bag. Filled with swagger and an entrepreneurial spirit, there’s more than meets the eye with Greeny.”

It appears that BMF is about to make the move from Detroit to Atlanta permanent.