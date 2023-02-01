‘BMF’ Season 2 Episode 5 Overview

Starz’s BMF showcases the e rise and fall of the Flenory brothers. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi)began their organization as young teens in Detroit before branching out to run one of the biggest drug-trafficking organizations in the country.

The second season is underway. Here’s what we know about episode 205.

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. as Meech and Da’Vinchi as Terry in ‘BMF’ | Starz

Major secrets will be revealed in ‘BMF’ Season 2

BMF Season 2 is already much more intense than the first season of the series. With the world around them shifting and changing, Meech and Terry are also having to adjust. Not only is their business changing, but things in their family are changing forever as well.

“I’m excited for everyone to see how the Flenory family gets challenged in a new way,” Christine Horn, who portrays Maybel Jones, told Variety. “They’re dealing with so much, of course, with their sons creating this big drug ring. But there are some other things that really tap into the heart of the family dynamic and how, just like anybody else’s family, we get challenged. It’s bringing a lot of drama, a lot of sizzle. A lot of secrets will be revealed in the coming episodes.”

Inside Season 2 Episode 5

At the end of episode 204, “Runnin’ on E,” Meech and Terry left Detroit driving south to avoid Lamar’s (Eric Kofi-Abrefa) murderous rage. They were out of money and product with no way to pay back Boom (Peyton Alex Smith). Now in episode 205, “Moment of Truth,” the pair is slated to end up in Atlanta. The official episode for the description reads,

On the run, broke and in search of a new plug, Meech and Terry discover the Black Mecca of Atlanta where they connect with old friends and make new allies in an effortto rebuild their business during the drug drought.

Here’s what we know about ‘BMF’ Season 3

Though we are just getting to the midway point of season 2, Starz has already renewed BMF for season 2. “BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ, told Deadline. “Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can’t wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next.”

Those who followed BMF’s story in real life, know that Demetrius and Terry ran their organization from different cities in the country. This will also undoubtedly garner conflict between the brothers. Moreover, executive producer Heather Zuhlke will step in for creator Randy Huggins as showrunner for season 3 as Huggins deals with some health issues.