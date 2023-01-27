Body Language Expert on How Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Really Feel About Each Other

Singing sensation Alicia Keys is married to producer Swizz Beatz. The two of them make a powerful couple in music, and they have been together for over 10 years.

A body language expert analyzed their interactions to learn more about the Keys and Beatz’s dynamic.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have been married since 2010

Keys and Beatz first met while living in New York City as teenagers. However, in her 2020 book, More Myself, Keys recalled that she was not attracted to Beatz at the time. Still, they continued to run into each other because of their work in the music industry.

“We ended up in the same circles at various awards shows and industry events,” she wrote, according to People. “He’d usually pull up in some fancy car, rolling deep with his Bronx crew and shining with diamonds. I wanted nothing to do with that scene or with Swizz.”

At some point, the pair worked on a project together, which led them to get to know each other more. Keys realized there was more to Beatz than she initially thought, and she became more smitten with him. They started dating soon afterwards.

Keys and Beatz got married in 2010. They have two sons together: Egypt (born 2010) and Genesis (born 2014). Keys is also a stepmother to Beatz’s three children from his previous relationships.

Married couple Swizz Beats and Alicia Keys hold hands in 2022 | Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

What a body language expert has to say about Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s relationship

In an industry where relationships do not always last, Keys and Beatz seem to have figured out how to make their marriage work. According to body language expert Karen Donaldson, who spoke to Women’s Health, the couple shows many signs of being in sync with one another.

“The way in which they are smiling at each other and the fact that Swizz has his eyes closed tells us that they have a great level of playfulness in their relationship,” Donaldson said of a photo from the Keep a Child Alive’s 2014 Black Ball. “They enjoy each other’s company as friends and lovers.”

There is also a picture in which Keys and Beatz are leaning into each other. “Leaning in demonstrates that you care about what your partner is saying, doing, or thinking,” Donaldson explained.

A decade of falling, happy anniversary to Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz. ❤️ (?: Alicia Keys) pic.twitter.com/iR0ycWUWdh — E! News (@enews) August 4, 2020

At the 2021 Met Gala, Beatz looked at Keys with “adoration.” Donaldson shared, “We see it in the way that his foot is pointing in her direction and his head is tilted downwards, with his chin also down.”

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are ‘complete opposites’

In 2020, Keys appeared in a video for Wired, where she answered some commonly-searched questions about herself. One question was, “Who is Alicia Keys married to?”

The singer responded, “I am married to Kasseem ‘Swizz Beatz’ Dean, and we are complete opposites, which is why I think it works.”

Power couple Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz grace the #MetGala carpet https://t.co/7pfrLBlt8g pic.twitter.com/znEou9cNFz — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2022

Surprisingly, despite their differences, the couple does not fight very often. Keys told People, “We don’t fight because we talk so much … We can both be genuinely honest. It’s the first time I’ve ever had a relationship that has been so genuine.”