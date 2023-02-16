Body Language Expert Analyzes Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Romantic and Flirty Moments

Prince William and Kate Middleton have had some sweet romantic and flirty moments over the years. Body language expert Judi James took a look at two of the couple’s flirty standout moments.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton were flirty at the 2021 Wimbledon finals

William and Kate sat in the royal box at the 2021 Wimbledon women’s singles finals and looked like they had a good time, based on Kate’s response to something William said.

James shared her analysis of the couple, telling Fabulous at the time, “We know they are in love and we know they share a sense of humor, but the body language between William and Kate here takes that combination of existing bonds and raises them to a whole new level.”

She continued, “The shared joke is obvious here but it’s Kate’s ‘overkill’ response that suggests she is using the laughter to perform some industrial-strength flirt signals. As well as flattering William and prompting him to pay her more attention than any action out on court.”

James pointed out that William was more interested in Kate than the tennis match.

“His hands might be clapping the players but his eye-attention is fixed firmly on his wife here with his head turned fully in her direction and the angle of his shoulders signaling a desire for proximity,” she explained.

“His raised cheeks; the muscle puckering at the corner of his upper lip and the deep creasing at the dimple area of the cheek all suggest he is sharing a joke that might just be a bit naughty. Hence the upper lip puckering to create furtive rather than open laughter signals.”

Kate showed a ‘naughty’ smile in the moment, expert says

The Princess of Wales returned his gaze and displayed a ‘naughty’ smile, according to the body language expert.

James explained, “Kate’s eyes are fixed on William’s in what looks like an intimate gaze and her smile looks equally naughty. Her a widening of the lips to display the upper teeth and some actual dimpling of the cheeks to suggest delight at his comments.”

The expert continued, “Kate’s response to William’s joke is to throw her head right back to laugh. This exaggerated response of what looks like out of control laughter is a hugely flattering gesture to the person telling the joke.”

Kate also showed her neck during the reaction, “which is usually seen as a very flirtatious gesture that suggests openness as well as trust,” James noted.

She added, “As he leans in closer we can see his upper teeth projecting slightly, letting us know he is delighted to be getting his wife to the stage of uncontrollable laughter at this very public event.”

Kate and William’s basketball game PDA was so cute

In 2022, Kate and William visited Boston and took in a Boston Celtics game. The two were spotted displaying some rare PDA at the game.

James told The Mirror, “Kate and William’s show-stopping ‘touch and clutch’ gesture at the basketball might have defined them brand-wise as a close, romantic and rather sexy couple to people in the US.”

She added, “Kate has placed a hand on his thigh here and William has responded with a signal of endorsement by placing his hand over hers and clutching it in a way that hints at gratitude for the backup.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.