Body Language Expert Believes Kate Middleton Will Have to Follow Specific Method to Avoid a Prince Louis Tantrum at Coronation

Royal fans got see Prince Louis‘ big personality during the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) youngest son nearly stole the show with his mischievous and adorable antics. But his mom wasn’t exactly thrilled with his behavior and was seen trying to calm him down. Now with another big royal event on the horizon, a body language is urging Kate to use a specific method if she and William decide to bring Louis to King Charles III’s coronation.

Will Prince Louis attend his grandfather’s coronation?

Because of his age and past behavior, it’s not yet known if Louis is going to be at the coronation.

We do know that Princess Charlotte will attend the ceremony as will Prince George, who even has a role as one of the pageboys. But when it comes to Louis, William and Kate haven’t decided whether or not they’ll bring him to the event.

An official Kensington Palace spokesperson told Page Six: “The Prince and Princess of Wales will make a decision on Prince Louis’ attendance closer to the time.”

Body language expert advises the princess to use method to avoid ‘tears’ and ‘tantrums’

If Louis does go, lots of eyes will be on him to see how he behaves during the religious ceremony. For that reason, an expert told Express that Kate needs to turn to the parenting technique in which she uses a “secret code” to calm her little one and avoid a tantrum.

In his book Guilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, author Tom Quinn wrote that the princess “simply says, ‘Let’s take a break’ but as a former staff explained, the children know these few words carry far more weight than we might imagine.”

Quinn claimed that Kate uses the “let’s take a break” code to tell her children to behave or there may be consequences at home.

Body language and behavioral expert Judi James explained that the mom-of-three would be wise to use that approach if she brings Louis to the coronation and will be able to “avoid tears or tantrums in public thanks to her non-verbal reassurance such as communication touches, tactile, and close-up approach.”

Expert thinks Harry and Meghan’s children would behave differently if they attend

Another expert talked about how she thinks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Prince Archie, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, would act if they attend the coronation ceremony.

Relationship expert Gifty Enright thinks even though they are not “working royals” and don’t have to follow any “rigid rules” the kids would still be well-behaved.

Enright opined that Meghan and Harry can be more “relaxed and progressive” in their parenting compared to Kate and William and therefore Archie and Lili would be “a lot less restrained than their cousins but with a very clear idea of where their boundaries are.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to confirm if they will attend the ceremony on May 6.