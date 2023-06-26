Find out which royal a body language expert observed walking and acting just like the late Queen Elizabeth II during an outing.

The royal family was out in full force for the 2023 Royal Ascot. During their appearances at Ascot Racecourse, a body language expert pointed out how one royal’s walk, posture, and demeanor were reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth II.

Here’s who the expert says has the same mannerisms as the late monarch.

Members of the royal family including the late Queen Elizabeth II, standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace | DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

The royal an expert says has the same walk and is ‘strikingly similar’ to the late queen

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Over the Royal Ascot period, Stanton noticed that King Charles’ sister, Princess Anne, acted “strikingly similar” to the late queen.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino Stanton said: “I think certainly from the way she stands it is really reminiscent of the queen. When she’s talking to somebody, she has her hands by her side and her handbag on her forearm. This has a lot of similarities to the posture of her mother. When Princess Anne was waving from one of the carriages, that was strikingly similar to the queen. Even in crowds when she’s at social events, she seems to have inherited the same posture the queen would display.

Princess Anne attends day two of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“When Princess Anne stands with her hands behind her back, you can see that it is very authoritative. When somebody puts their hands behind their backs, they feel ultimately confident in themselves to do that because they feel confident in who they are.”

The expert also observed that the Princess Royal has a very “dominant walk” just like her mother.

He explained: “Very often, the way that people walk can say a lot about a person. With Princess Anne, she’s got a sprightly, dominant walk and you can see that she sprints along with her arms by her side. This probably goes back to her military background and the fact that she has a very strong personality. She is someone who is extremely confident in her own skin.”

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne attending Day Two of Royal Ascot Meeting at Ascot Racecourse together | Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

Stanton says Princess Anne is starting to look more and more like her mother too

According to Stanton, Anne appears to take on more of her mom’s mannerisms and traits as time passes.

“It’s clear that the older Princess Anne gets, the more she takes on and looks like her mother. With Anne, it’s all or nothing with what she gives away. She doesn’t tend to make fake smiles. When she smiles, you get the full package in terms of eye and face engagement, proving it’s genuine. Her face is always engaged. Anne is very much her own person, doesn’t suffer fools gladly, says what she thinks when she thinks it, and she does what she wants … she’s going to be nothing but herself.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.