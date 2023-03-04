7 ‘Bold and The Beautiful’ Cast Members Who’ve Also Starred in Hallmark Movies

If you love Hallmark Channel movies and soap operas, chances are you’ve noticed a few familiar faces on the feel-good network. It’s not unusual for soap stars to make the jump to Hallmark flicks, including these seven Bold and The Beautiful cast members who’ve also appeared in Hallmark movies.

Jack Wagner stars on Hallmark’s ‘When Calls the Heart’

Jack Wagner | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Soap opera star Jack Wagner might be best known for playing Frisco Jones on General Hospital. But he’s been part of the cast of several other daytime dramas, including The Bold and The Beautiful, where he played Nick Marone from 2003 to 2012. (He returned for special appearance in 2022 to mark the show’s 35th anniversary.) At Hallmark, he’s starred in the Wedding March series of movies. He also plays Bill Avery on the long-running series When Calls the Heart.

Kim Matula went from ‘The Bold and The Beautiful’ cast to Hallmark Channel

Kim Matula’s breakout role was playing an aged-up Hope Logan on The Bold and The Beautiful. But after several years on the soap opera, she decided it was time to move on. She’s since starred in movies such as Fighting With My Family and the TV series LA to Vegas. Her first Hallmark role was in the 2022 holiday movie Ghosts of Christmas Always.

For Matula, her time on B&B was a valuable learning experience. “Jumping in and doing a show and being in nearly every episode for five years,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet in a 2022 interview. “It’s an incredible, incredible learning environment.”

Tanner Novlan starred in ‘Christmas Class Reunion’

Tanner Novlan played Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan on The Bold and The Beautiful. He joined the show in 2020 and was apparently killed off in a shocking April 2022 episode, when he was shot by his biological mother. However, the fan-favorite character made a surprising return a few weeks later.

In addition to his role on B&B, Novlan has also starred in one Hallmark movie, 2022’s Christmas Class Reunion, where he shared the screen with Friday Night Lights alum Aimee Teegarden.

Katrina Bowden has been in two Hallmark movies

Bold and The Beautiful fans know Katrina Bowden as bad girl Flo Fluton. The character was introduced in 2019 and last appeared in 2021. But Flo might not be gone for good.

“In my mind, Shauna [Flo’s mom, played by Denise Richards] and Flo are ‘out there,'” B&B’s head writer and producer Bell told Soap Opera Digest (via SoapCentral) earlier in 2023. “I think the world of both actresses, and I’d love to plug them in… if they’re available.”

One reason for Flo’s long absence? Bowden’s been busy with other projects, including starring in the 2022 Hallmark Christmas movie The Most Colorful Time of the Year. It’s her second movie for Hallmark. Bowden also starred in 2018’s Love on the Slopes.

‘The Bold and The Beautiful’ star Patrick Duffy has also been in Hallmark Christmas movies

Patrick Duffy played Stephen Logan on The Bold and The Beautiful from 2006 to 2011. Recently, he returned to the show after more than a decade away, appearing in two episodes that aired in November 2022.

Duffy – who’s best known for playing Bobby Ewing on the hit series Dallas – has kept busy since his B&B exit. He returned as Bobby Ewing in the TNT’s Dallas reboot and starred in multiple Hallmark movies, including The Christmas Cure and The Mistletoe Secret, as well as Lifetime’s Random Acts of Christmas.

Rome Flynn starred in ‘A Christmas Duet’

Actor Rome Flynn played Zende Forrester Dominguez on The Bold and The Beautiful from 2015 to 2017. Since leaving the daytime drama, he’s since been in shows such as NCIS: New Orleans, MacGyver, Dear White People, and Grey’s Anatomy. He also starred in the 2019 Hallmark movie A Christmas Duet.

Karla Mosley had a memorable role on ‘The Bold and The Beautiful’

Karla Mosley played Maya Avant – the first transgender regular character in daytime TV history – on The Bold and The Beautiful. The character made her debut in 2013; Mosley left the show in 2020. She’s also been in seen in the Hallmark Channel movie How to Train Your Husband, as well as The Young and The Restess (where she played Amanda Sinclair) and the Tubi movie Deadly Cheer Mom.

