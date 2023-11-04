When it comes to investigations, Harry Bosch is definitely old school. So, it’s a good thing he has a tech-savvy right-hand man to help him hunt down bad guys in Amazon Freevee’s Bosch: Legacy. The Bosch spinoff – which returned for its second season in October 2023 – brings back a handful of characters from the original series, including Harry (Titus Welliver), lawyer Honey Changler (Mimi Rogers), and Harry’s daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz). It also brings several new people into the LAPD detective-turned-PI’s orbit. One of those is Maurice “Mo” Bassi, a jazz-loving hacker played by Stephen A. Chang who assists Harry on his cases.

Who is Maurice “Mo” Bassi on ‘Bosch: Legacy’?

Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers) and Maurice “Mo” Bassi (Stephen A. Chang) in ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 | Tyler Golden/Amazon Freevee

Viewers met Mo in Bosch: Legacy Season 1. He’s an unflappable tech expert who helps Harry navigate the digital era (and also bonds with him over their shared love of jazz). So far in season 2, he’s helped Harry track down the rapist who kidnapped Maddie and cleverly hacked into a pharma company’s computer system to help a woman being blackmailed by her ex-boyfriend.

Viewers have seen more of Mo in Bosch: Legacy’s second season, including his romantic side. But so far, the show hasn’t revealed much about his past.

“Mo is a very mysterious person,” Chang said in an interview with So Many Shows (via YouTube). “He doesn’t want to divulge too much on how he got where he is right now.” The character also has something of a “secret agent” side, the actor said.

“He’s a man of mystery and a man of many talents,” he added.

While Chang’s Bosch: Legacy character is a serious techie, the same can’t be said for the actor himself.

“I’m like a 90-year-old man trapped in a 35-year-old body,” he told Comic Book Movie when discussing his role as Sebastian Wu in the interactive Twitch series Artificial. “I’m not great with technology or video games.”

‘Bosch: Legacy’ cast member Stephen A. Chang has appeared in ‘Hawaii Five-0’ and ‘This Is Us’

Reina Vasquez (Denise Sanchez) and Maurice “Mo” Bassi (Stephen A. Chang) in ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 | Tyler Golden/Amazon Freevee

Chang is based in Los Angeles. He’s best known for providing the voice of Jesse in the video game The Last of Us: Part II. He also played Frank Churchill in Emma Approved, a web series based on Jane Austen’s classic novel Emma.

Chang’s other roles include appearances in episodes of Hawaii Five-0, Shameless, This Is Us, Captain Marvel, NCIS: Los Angeles, Switched at Birth, and Southland. When he’s not acting, he stays busy as a stay-at-home dad.

New episodes of Bosch: Legacy Season 2 stream Fridays on Amazon Freevee through Nov. 10.

