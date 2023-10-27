Harry's iconic Hollywood Hills home was red-tagged after an earthquake in the first season of 'Bosch: Legacy,' but he moves back in season 2.

Harry Bosch is back where he belongs. After an earthquake rendered the Bosch character’s iconic home uninhabitable, he spent most of the first season of the spinoff series Bosch: Legacy living in temporary quarters with a far less impressive view. But in season 2 of the Amazon Freevee series, he’s back in his hillside home.

Harry Bosch’s house was red-tagged in ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 1

Prime Video’s Bosch often featured Harry (Titus Welliver) surveying the sprawling city of Los Angeles from his glass-walled perch above the city, jazz records playing in the background. His small but architecturally impressive abode was a fixture across all seven seasons of the show and helped give the noir-ish crime drama its uniquely LA feel. It also closely matched the description of the house in author Michael Connelly’s novels. In The Black Echo,Connelly describes it as “a one-bedroom cantilever, not much bigger than a Beverly Hills garage.”

So, it was a shock when Harry had to move out of the house early on in Bosch: Legacy’s first season. A late-night earthquake damaged the home’s support structure. As a result, a city inspector red-tagged the building, forcing Harry to find a new place to hang his hat.

The decision to force Harry out of his home was deliberate, Welliver told TVLine.

“I think the idea is to sort of ‘separate Harry from his perch,’ and disorient him. But it was very much a big part of a discussion, and it’s by design,” he said.

The reluctant move was just one way Harry was forced out of his comfort zone in the new series, which also saw him adjusting to life as a private investigator after a long career as a detective with the LAPD.

Harry moves back home in ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2

Harry – and the show’s fans – certainly missed his one-of-kind home. So, it was a relief when he moved back in at the beginning of Bosch: Legacy Season 2. He even dismissed the contractor he’d hired to complete the repair work, telling him he’d finish the job himself.

“I know I can’t fix the world down there,” he says. “But I sure as sh*t can fix my own house, right?”

Harry’s house is stunning. But how can a guy on a cop’s salary afford such a place, especially in LA’s famously pricy real estate market? In Bosch, it’s explained that he received a windfall for his work on a movie based on one of his cases.

Where is the real ‘Bosch’ house located?

Harry Bosch’s home is a real house located on Blue Heights Drive in LA’s Hollywood Hills, according to KCRW. It was built in 1959. It also appears on screen in Michael Mann’s Heat as the home of Eady (Amy Brenneman), according to LA Taco.

The mid-century home is one of several “stilt houses” that have had starring roles in movies or TV. Other hillside homes have appeared in movies such as Lethal Weapon 2 and Body Double. And just like in Bosch, earthquakes are a very real threat for a house on the edge of the hill. Many of the homes have had to be retrofitted to prevent them from collapsing and sliding down the hillsides during a quake.

