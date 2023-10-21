Gone but not forgotten. In its season 2 premiere, Amazon Freevee’s Bosch: Legacy paid tribute to two original Bosch cast members who died earlier this year: Lance Reddick and Annie Wersching.

‘Bosch: Legacy’ honors Lance Reddick and Annie Wersching in season 2 premiere

Annie Wersching and Amy Aquino in ‘Bosch’ Season 7 | Hopper Stone/Amazon Studios

Reddick and Wersching both appeared in Prime Video’s Bosch, which ran for seven seasons from 2014 to 2021 and is based on a series of books by Michael Connelly. The Bosch: Legacy Season 2 opener, “The Lady Vanishes,” begins with a title card acknowledging the death of both actors. “In Loving Memory of Our Friends ANNIE WERSCHING and LANCE REDDICK,” it reads.

Wersching had a main role as LAPD officer Julia Brasher in Bosch Season 1 and returned in later seasons as a recurring guest star. She died on Jan. 29 at age 45 after a battle with cancer, according to NPR. In addition to Bosch, Wersching was known for her roles as Renee Walker in 24, the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard, and as the voice of Tess in the video game The Last of Us.

“There are no words. Love you Annie,” Titus Welliver, who plays detective Harry Bosch, wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, after her death.

Reddick played LAPD chief of police Irvin Irving in all seven seasons of the police procedural. He died on March 17 at age 60. Aside from his memorable role in Bosch, he also appeared in shows such as The Wire, Fringe, Oz, and had a recurring role in the John Wick franchise.

Welliver also commented on Reddick’s death on X. “The passing of @lancereddick leaves a void never to be filled,” he wrote. “An artist and personification of kindness and grace. He was not my friend, he was my brother for 26 years and I am forever grateful A new star in our night sky, look to it with a full heart. I love you brother.”

Reddick will appear as Irvin Irving in one scene in ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2

Lance Reddick in ‘Bosch’ Season 7 | Hopper Stone/Amazon Studios

Reddick didn’t appear in the first season of Bosch: Legacy. But he did reprise his memorable role briefly in season 2, which means fans will get one more chance to see Reddick as Chief Irving. The actor will appear in an upcoming episode of Bosch: Legacy‘s second season, executive producer Tom Bernardo, who called the actor “a beautiful person and a wonderful artist,” has confirmed.

“I can tell you one of the great gifts we had was bringing him back for one more scene,” he told TV Insider. “I’m so thankful we hit on this idea because you never know what will happen to people you love. We had that devastating news hit, but we still have that last moment together. We’re thankful for it.”

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 premiered Friday, Oct. 20 on Amazon Freevee. New episodes release weekly through Nov. 10.

Source: NPR

