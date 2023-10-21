When we last saw Maddie Bosch, things weren’t looking good. A masked assailant abducted the rookie LAPD officer at the end of Bosch: Legacy Season 1. In season 2, which premiered Oct. 20 on Amazon Freevee, her dad Harry Bosch is frantic to find his daughter, and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to save her, even if it brings him into conflict with his former partner Jerry Edgar.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Episodes 1-4.]

Kurt Dockweiler abducted Maddie in ‘Bosch: Legacy’

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 begins with a flashback to season 1’s cliffhanger finale. In “The Lady Vanishes,” we again see Maddie (Madison Lintz) moving around her apartment, as well as a glimpse of a masked man lurking in her closet. The scene then shifts to show Maddie’s violent abduction by a man who’s later revealed to be city inspector Kurt Dockweiler (David Denman).

Dockweiler knocks Maddie out, then stuffs her into a duffel and drives her out to the desert. Meanwhile, her dad, retired police officer Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) is at the crime scene as cops comb through Maddie’s apartment looking for clues. But Harry is having trouble keeping it together. He goes off on the officers for not doing enough to find his daughter and for not letting him get directly involved in the investigation. Only his former partner, J. Edgar (Jamie Hector), is able to talk him down by promising to keep him in the loop about what’s going on.

Harry Bosch searches for his missing daughter

The LAPD might have good reason for shutting Harry out of the official search for Maddie. But that doesn’t mean he’s going to sit back and wait for someone else to find her. He works every tool at his disposal as a former police officer and current private investigator to track her down. That includes turning to his hacker buddy Maurice “Mo” Bassi (Stephen A. Chang) to tap Maddie’s phone records and working the phone to get his former colleagues to give him any insight they can on the case.

But will Harry get the news he wants to hear? Someone he knows at the coroner’s office gives him a heads-up about the body of a young woman who has been found dumped off a freeway ramp. While it turns out not to be Maddie, Harry still breaks down in the parking lot after viewing the body as he contemplates the possibility that he might never see his daughter again.

As police investigate, clues pile up pointing to Dockweiler as a kidnapper. Harry sneaks into his house to search for Maddie, but Dockweiler eludes him. Next, he makes a bizarre move, heading to the Hollywood police station to turn himself in. He reveals that Maddie is alive, but that she doesn’t have much time. And he won’t reveal her location unless he’s guaranteed immunity for the rapes he committed. He’s essentially using her as a bargaining chip to avoid going to prison as a sex offender. Then, a disturbing video feed showing a captive Maddie goes live.

Maddie Bosch doesn’t die in ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2

Harry doesn’t know it yet, but Dockweiler has taken Maddie to the desert near Joshua Tree and buried her alive. She has enough air and water to survive for a time, but it’s not clear how long. Time is of the essence if there’s any hope of finding her. But the desert is huge, and they don’t know where to look.

Fortunately, Maddie is smart and a fighter. When Dockweiler briefly unzipped the duffel before burying her, she noticed a fighter jet. She realizes she’s likely near Edwards Air Force Base, so she scratches the airport code into the side of her coffin. Harry spots it on the feed, which helps narrow the search. So does the discovery that Dockweiler was raised in a cult compound near Zzyzx in the Mojave Desert. Harry and Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers) fly out to the desert in a helicopter to look for evidence of Maddie. J. Edgar talks with Dockweiler and realizes that Maddie is likely underground, and Harry manages to locate the spot where she’s buried. He frantically digs to save her, ultimately releasing her from her grave with seemingly moments to spare.

Maddie is taken to the hospital. She’s dehydrated and shaken by her ordeal, but she’s going to be OK, at least physically. We next see her in episode 3, which takes place after a four-month time jump. Maddie’s back at work, but she’s still on desk duty and working on processing what she went through. She wants to put the incident behind her, but when she’s asked to write a victim impact statement, she’s forced to confront painful memories. As for Dockweiler, it’s not clear what happened to him, but we suspect he’ll resurface later in the season when Maddie confronts him in court.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 premiered Friday, Oct. 20 on Amazon Freevee. New episodes release weekly through Nov. 10.

