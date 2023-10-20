Harry Bosch will tackle his most personal case yet in Bosch: Legacy Season 2. The Amazon Freevee series returns on Oct. 20, picking up after the cliffhanger season 1 ending that saw Harry’s daughter (and rookie cop) Maddie apparently kidnapped by the screen-cutter rapist.

Finding out what happened to Maddie will be a central thread in the upcoming episodes of the Bosch spinoff. The new season will also pick up some lingering threads from season 1, including more developments in the ongoing saga of crooked financier Carl Rogers. Here’s where we left Harry, Maddie, and Honey Chandler at the end of season 1.

Maddie was kidnapped in the ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 1 finale

‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 | Warrick Page/Amazon Freevee

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 picks up immediately after the season 1 finale, “Always/All Ways.”

In that episode, Harry (Titus Welliver) wrapped up the Whitney Vance (William Devane) case. The PI saved Vance’s heir, Vibiana (Roxana Brusso), and her son from an assassin, ensuring that they’d inherit his millions.

With Vibiana safe, Harry made plans to attend her latest art opening with Maddie (Madison Lintz). But Maddie didn’t show. Nor was she responding to any of her dad’s calls or texts. Meanwhile, Maddie returned to her apartment after her shift. As she moved around her apartment, viewers could see a man wearing a luchador mask hiding in her closet.

Unable to get in touch with Maddie, an increasingly nervous Harry decided to stop by her home. When she didn’t answer the door, he kicked it in, only to discover she was not inside. But one of the window screen’s had been cut open, suggesting Maddie had become the lastest victim of the mask-wearing screen-cutter rapist – the same criminal she’d been working to apprehend all season.

While the serial rapist’s identity hasn’t been 100% confirmed, all signs point to it being Kurt Dockweiler (Will Chase in season 1 and David Denman in season 2). Maddie had reached out to the city inspector after seeing that he’d left a notice in the neighborhood where the attacks occurred. While Maddie didn’t suspect him of the crime, her inquiries appear to have put her on his radar in the worst way possible.

Harry and Honey clashed over her latest lawsuit

In Bosch, cop Harry and attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) often found themselves at odds, as she worked to defend criminals he wanted to put away. But the pair became uneasy allies in Bosch: Legacy Season 1, with Harry – now retired from the LAPD and working as a private detective – assisting her with some of her cases. But old tensions resurfaced when Honey took on a case involving a suspicious police shooting.

Honey is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the surviving son of a woman shot by police. She’s found evidence that cops planted evidence to justify the shooting. However, that evidence comes from Maddie’s body cam. Maddie wasn’t involved in the shady dealings. But both she and Harry know that if she’s dragged into court to testify, it could affect her career with the LAPD.

Maddie’s abduction will take centerstage during the first part of season 2, Bosch: Legacy executive producer Tom Bernardo told TV Insider. That means we probably won’t be hearing much about Honey’s lawsuit, at least at first, but the issue could resurface later on in the season.

Carl Rogers was murdered

The villainous Carl Rogers (Max E. Williams) was first introduced in Bosch as the shady hedge fund millionaire behind the attempt on Honey’s life. He returned in Bosch: Legacy (now played by Michael Rose), where his ties to the Russian mafia were revealed.

Rogers ended up on the wrong side of both the law and the mob, so he made plans to flee the country. Unfortunately for him, the Russians caught up to him. They shot him and left his body inside the shipping container he planned to use to escape. Harry and Honey were also at the port trying to find Rogers. Honey witnessed his murder, unbeknownst to the Russians.

While Rogers is no longer a direct threat to anyone, his case isn’t over. In season 2, the FBI takes a closer look at his murder. That places both Harry and Honey under suspicion.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 premieres Friday, Oct. 20 on Amazon Freevee. New episodes release weekly through Nov. 10.

Source: TV Insider

