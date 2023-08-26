A new season of 'Bosch: Legacy' is coming to Amazon Freevee on Oct. 20. Here's how to watch the new episodes, which cast members are returning, and more.

Harry Bosch is back on Amazon Freevee, and he’s a man on a mission. Bosch: Legacy Season 2 is coming to the streamer in October with what looks to be an action-packed batch of episodes that pick up several lingering plot threads from season 1. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season of the Bosch spinoff, including how to watch new episodes.

‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 release date

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 premieres Friday, Oct. 20 on Amazon Freevee.

Bosch: Legacy’s first season ended with rookie cop Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) being abducted by a masked man. In season 2, her father, retired cop and current private investigator Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) will search for his missing daughter. But based on a teaser for the new season (via YouTube), his desperate attempt to save his child could pit him against his former partner, J. Edgar (Jamie Hector), who urges him to stay out of the way and let the police do their job.

Season 2 will also see the FBI digging into the death of crooked hedge fund millionaire Carl Rogers, who was murdered in season 1. As the bureau investigates, both Harry and Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers) fall under suspicion.

How many episodes are in ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2?

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 will have 10 episodes, which will release on Fridays through Nov. 10. Here’s the complete season 2 release schedule:

Episodes 1-4: Oct. 20

Episodes 5-6: Oct. 27

Episodes 7-8: Nov. 3

Episodes 9-10: Nov. 10

How to watch ‘Bosch: Legacy’

Jamie Hector and Titus Welliver in ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 | Amazon Freevee/Greg Gayne

Bosch: Legacy is available to watch on Amazon Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service.

The Amazon Freevee app is available on Fire TV, Fire Tablets, and within the Prime Video app. It’s also available as an app on Roku, Samsung smart TVs 2017-2021 models), Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Comcast’s Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Chromecast with Google TV, NVIDIA SHIELD and other Android TV devices, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, as well as LG Smart TVs (2018-2021 models).

You can also get the Amazon Freevee app on iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices.

In addition to Bosch: Legacy, Amazon Freevee offers a library of other original shows, including Almost Paradise, Judy Justice, Leverage: Redemption, and the Emmy-nominated Jury Duty. It also has a catalog of on-demand movies and shows and more than 350 FAST channels.

New and returning ‘Bosch: Legacy’ cast members

Anthony Michael Hall (right) in ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 | Amazon Freevee/Tyler Golden

The Bosch: Legacy Season 2 cast includes Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch, and Mimi Rogers as Honey Chandler. Other returning cast members from season 1 include Stephen A. Chang as Maurice “Mo” Bassi, Denise Sanchez as Detective Reina Vasquez, and David Moses as Martin Rose.

Original Bosch cast members who will appear in Bosch: Legacy Season 2 include Jamie Hector as Jerry Edgar, Gregory Scott Cummins as Detective Moore (aka Crate), Troy Evans as Detective Johnson (aka Barrel), Scott Klace as Sergeant John Mankiewicz, DaJuan Johnson as Rondell Pierce, David Marciano as Detective Brad Conniff, Jacqueline Pinol as Detective Julie Espinosa, and Cynthia Kaye McWilliams as Detective Joan Bennett.

Several new faces will be joining the show in season 2. Anthony Michael Hall will play Special Agent Will Barron, Max Martini will play Don Ellis, and David Denman plays Kurt Dockweiler. Other new cast members include Patrick Brennan as David Foster, Rafael Cabrera as Vince Harrick, Bruce Davison as James Rafferty, Jessica Camacho as Jade Quinn, and Guy Wilson as Kevin Long.

Is ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 based on a book?

The Harry Bosch character was introduced in a best-selling series of novels by Michael Connelly. Each season of Bosch and Bosch: Legacy has been loosely inspired by one or more of his books. The same goes for Bosch: Legacy Season 2, which draws inspiration from The Crossing. In that book, Harry agrees to help a lawyer find evidence to clear his client, a suspected murderer. When Harry’s investigation takes him inside the LAPD, he makes himself a target.

